Novel concussion diagnostic technique in the works at USD

"We had one this year where he got hit. Just watching, they went to run the next play, he wasn't lined up right. He obviously, no idea what was going on, so we pulled him. And we look at the symptoms, you know, memory, vision, you look at balance, and then just emotional -- a lot of people, after they get hit, they're just angry or sad for some reason, and don't really know why," he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"And then we do the impact test, which is, test reaction time, recall memory, and stuff like that, on a computer, for a definite diagnosis."

Players who suffer concussions are entered into the "concussion protocol," Keegan said, and must meet certain criteria, including being free of symptoms of concussions, before they can return to the game. Concussed players are even held out of classes for a few days after the fact: "Most of our guys bounce back very quickly."

After a concussion, players will be out of the game for at least six days, though normally they're unable to play for about two weeks. Some have neurological symptoms "for a month," by which point the players may be directed to a neuropsychologist.