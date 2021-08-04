Okoboji camps taking a cautious approach in reopening for the season

WAHEPETON, Iowa -- Look! Up the sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

Well, believe it or not, it is actually a group of harnessed camp counselors receiving some "Flying Squirrel" instruction at the Lakeshore Center at Okoboji (LCO), a few days prior to the arrival of young campers.

This class, offered to high school-aged counselors -- or Leaders in Training -- was being taught by associate director Harry Gabe at the LCO, which is a camp spread over 55 acres along the shores of West Lake Okoboji.

Known for its beautiful sandy beaches and a canopy of large oak trees, the center -- which included a lodge, with private-style rooms and baths, and a year-round camp that serves youth, teen and adults -- was purchased by the Sioux City-based Presbytery more than 65 years ago.

For most of its history, campers of all ages have used the rejuvenating waters of West Okoboji to restore their faith while enjoying the summer.

That all came to a halt in the summer of 2020 when the LCO board of directors voted unanimously to suspend such activities dues to COVID-19 concerns.