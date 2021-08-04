Okoboji camps taking a cautious approach in reopening for the season

WAHEPETON, Iowa -- Look! Up the sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane?
Well, believe it or not, it is actually a group of harnessed camp counselors receiving some "Flying Squirrel" instruction at the Lakeshore Center at Okoboji (LCO), a few days prior to the arrival of young campers.
This class, offered to high school-aged counselors -- or Leaders in Training -- was being taught by associate director Harry Gabe at the LCO, which is a camp spread over 55 acres along the shores of West Lake Okoboji.
Known for its beautiful sandy beaches and a canopy of large oak trees, the center -- which included a lodge, with private-style rooms and baths, and a year-round camp that serves youth, teen and adults -- was purchased by the Sioux City-based Presbytery more than 65 years ago.
For most of its history, campers of all ages have used the rejuvenating waters of West Okoboji to restore their faith while enjoying the summer.
That all came to a halt in the summer of 2020 when the LCO board of directors voted unanimously to suspend such activities dues to COVID-19 concerns.
"It was a heartbreaking decision to make," Gabe said at the time. "We simply couldn't protect the health of our campers and staff while still providing the high quality camp experience that generations of families have come to expect from us."
Instead, Gabe and his staff utilized the summer to make renovations at the camp while renting out cabins for a few days at a time.
"It is easier and safer to focus on individual, self-isolating groups in cabins than it wound be on student campers huddled in close quarters," he explained.
Certainly, the cancellation of summer camp programming caused financial hardships but the LCO was not alone in that respect.
Like LCO, the Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp, in Milford, Iowa, and its Ingham Lake Bible Camp, located in nearby Wallingford, Iowa, had to cancel all of its 2020 Youth Camps, Family Camps as well as day camps , sponsored by individual churches, due to COVID concerns.
However, Lutheran Bible Camp program director Dan Antoine did come up with an innovative alternative.
Specifically, Antoine began packaging "Camp in a Box," for kids, ages 5-14, which included a CD and DVD with favorite camp songs, a devotional book, activity cards as well as recipes for camp snacks.
"The kids may not be able to go to a literal camp," he said in 2020. "But we can send them camp activities they can do safely at home."
For summer 2021, Lutheran Bible Camp opened its season cautiously and with many safeguards in place.
Antoine said the camp listened to federal, state and local health agencies, camping associations and health professionals in making decisions about the health and well-being of campers and staff.
Weather permitting, that included moving most activities outdoors, including chapel time. Meals will be served, cafeteria-style, by staff who are masked and gloved.
During the limited time that campers and staff are indoors and a six-foot distance isn't possible, then staff and campers will be required to wear masks. When outdoors or when adequate space is available indoors, masks won't be required.
Similarly, the LCO was also increasing its safety, sanitation and all non-pharmaceutical interventions as it relates to staff, campers and family members.
And like Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp, the majority of camp activities will be outdoors.
"Things may be getting better but we remain diligent," Gabe said. "Camp should be a safe, happy experience for everyone involved. We want it to stay that way."