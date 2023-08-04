ORANGE CITY, Iowa — For about 362 days a year, 15 or 20 elaborate, permanently decorated parade floats sit in storage in two big steel sheds on the southern outskirts of Orange City.

In late April, the floats see people again -- if only for a day or so -- when student-volunteers from Orange City dust them off, touch up their paint and get them ready for the spotlight in May. A family of kittens was once found living inside one of the floats when it was moved from storage. (The kitties found new homes after they were discovered.)

After they're cleaned up, the floats remain in the sheds for a few more weeks.

Then, the morning of the first day of the Orange City Tulip Festival, the floats emerge from storage and head downtown for the Volksparade, to be admired by thousands of Orange City Tulip Festival-goers. Following a ceremonial street-scrubbing, the floats are deployed in two parades a day over the three-day festival.

Orange City Tulip Festival parade floats The First Kiss float, a rare recent addition to the more-or-less unchanging lineup of Orange City Tulip Festival parade floats, is shown in storage.

Orange City Tulip Festival parade floats The Flying Dutchman float is shown in storage. This float is steered with the ship's steering wheel.

After the festival, the floats go back into storage -- where they are now -- awaiting next year's outing.

The perennial floats are highly elaborate, fanciful homages to Holland -- there's a "Wooden Shoe Factory" float (itself a replica of a float that took part in the first parade in 1936), a "Flying Dutchman" float (which takes the form of a ship), an "Old Dutch Cleanser" float (which takes its styling cues from the iconic cleaning product, whose advertising circa the 1930s featured a Dutch girl with a stick "chasing dirt"), and an "Old Mill" float (in the popular imagination, windmills loom large over Holland). Many are decorated with silk flowers and artificial grass.

There's "a little bit of everything," said John Weber, of Orange City who, with wife JoAnn, had been at the helm of the Tulip Festival's parade committee for four years. This past year, while serving as the heads of the Tulip Festival's steering committee, they were the parade's grand marshals.

"They're pretty permanent. There's not much that changes on those floats," he added.

For all that the mainstay floats appear year after year, they do not last forever. The culprit, such as it is, is usually mechanical -- some of the floats are self-propelled, built around the chassis of other vehicles (often old buses or cars).

As nifty as it is to see a parade float ambling down the street on its own power, that comes at a cost.

"The problem with self-propelled floats is -- these things run for three days out of the year," Weber said. "Then they sit idle for 362 days. And so a lot of times, those engines get kind of finicky and don't want to run so well."

One self-propelled float was recently retired after it broke down repeatedly on the parade route. Since that float was put out to pasture, there has been talk of building a new float.

"Because we did decommission one of the floats this year. So, we kind of need a replacement for that one," Weber said. "It's not 100 percent, but we're thinking about maybe building another one for next year."

It's not often that a new float enters the mix. Some of the mainstay floats have been in use since before the Webers moved to Orange City in 2000, John Weber said.

"There's some that I bet are 30-plus years old," he said.

Bringing a float into existence is no small achievement: They're a labor-intensive product of art and imagination. A few years ago, the Webers and a resident who had experience in ice-sculpting built a new float -- called "First Kiss" -- with a 10-foot-high Dutch boy and girl, carved out of insulation foam, getting ready to kiss.

"It was quite the process to build it," Weber said.

Orange City Tulip Festival parade floats The newest float, built by the Sekisui Aerospace company, depicts a military drone made of carbon fiber.

