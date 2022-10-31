Owners' ideas fuel one-of-a-kind living experience

SIOUX CITY -- If Beth Hughes could move her executive ranch on Sioux City's north side more than 1,000 miles away to the Empire State, she would.

The former MercyOne Western Iowa president recently departed for a professional opportunity with a health care system in Buffalo, New York. Now, the six-bedroom, five-bathroom home, which she spent several months renovating with her husband Don, is on the market.

"I love that house," Beth said during a phone interview.

The house, 741 Deerfield Drive, sat empty for roughly two years, before the couple purchased it in 2018. It hadn't really been updated since it was built on a quiet cul-de-sac in 1997.

"I remember my real estate agent was hesitant to even show it to me," recalled Don, who noted that the home previously had a "Miami Vice" look with limestone tile and zebra carpeting. "But, I immediately knew that this was right up our alley with the high ceilings and the open floor plan."

Beth saw potential in the home's architecture and openness. She could get past the aesthetics.

"I could pretty easily envision what I wanted to do," she said. "What you see in that house is sort of my taste. It's the way I would decorate just about anything."

The Hugheses hired Nick Haugen, owner of Haugen Construction Custom Homes, for the remodeling project. The kitchen, family room, living room and homeowner suite were completely transformed into modern, yet comfortable and functional, spaces. The stairs leading to the covered deck were moved out to increase the size of the outdoor living space and contemporary, custom railings were fashioned and installed.

"Another thing that sold us on this house was the transition from indoor to outdoor on both floors. It's phenomenal," Don said.

Beth spent a significant amount of time online browsing for ideas and concepts. The couple also traveled to Omaha and Sioux Falls to find the perfect finishes for their 5,000-square-foot-plus abode.

"I think we would both say that we're extremely happy with the result," Beth said. "The before and after is just amazing."

Pop of color

The kitchen, which was formerly tiny and chopped up, is the heart of the home and an ideal space for entertaining.

The Hugheses' guests naturally gravitate to the black granite island, which stretches a massive 17 feet. In addition to ample barstool seating, the island also contains a farmhouse-style sink and dishwasher. The sleek white cabinetry has special doors that keep coffeemakers and toasters hidden. The stainless steel appliances are from GE's coveted Café series.

Beth knew she wanted to use a black, white and gray color palette. She spent a significant amount of time online browsing for ideas and concepts. What goes great with those cool neutrals? Mustard yellow, of course.

The warm color graces a side wall in the living room and a hallway that leads to the homeowner suite. A dark barndoor, which conceals a hallway bathroom when closed, pops out from the mustard wall. Beth's sister Christine Flannery, an artist, painted a contemporary design on the door. Beth's beloved mustard is also found in some of the furnishings, decorative pillows and artwork.

"I love mustard yellow. I've wanted to use it," she said. "I didn't have the right space in my previous house to use it. It was a great opportunity to create an accent wall. It's not overwhelming."

The home's crown molding was previously all white. The Hugheses painted the trim the same color as the walls to make the 12-foot ceilings appear even higher.

The living room features two large arched windows that look out onto the sizeable deck and wooded backyard. Another highlight is the three-sided DaVinci fireplace tucked into a black textured wall. The wall provides separation between the living room and family room.

"I wanted sort of a stucco look, like you just threw stucco on the wall. I really wanted it to have depth. I knew exactly what that wall was supposed to look like," Beth said. "We took the whole wall down that was there and, then, rebuilt that wall, because of how specific I was about what I wanted that to look like."

Don said they searched forever for the black bamboo flooring for the bedrooms. The common spaces also have dark bamboo floors, but that durable hardwood is distressed and has multiple tones. Beth added that selecting the flooring was the hardest decision she had to make throughout the design process.

"I was very clear about wanting a black bamboo floor. We went to a lot of places. The more specific you are, the harder it is to find what you're looking for," she said. "I wanted the floor to have black in it. I wanted it to have a lot of movement and not be smooth."

A retreat

While the Hugheses spend a great deal of time hanging out on the covered deck, Beth said her favorite space has to be her huge closet, which is attached to the homeowner suite.

They opted to take out a wall and, then, put in a wall to create the bright and airy closet, which is equipped with drawers, cabinets and racks. The fandelier with lights and crystals, which Don assembled, is a treasured accent for Beth.

"I literally kind of retreat to the closet to sort of organize my week. It's a big, bright space to be in. I absolutely love it," she said. "I would say that is without a doubt my favorite space where I go in the house."

The Hugheses' walk-in closets flank the spa-like bathroom just off the bedroom. The bathroom has a walk-in steam shower with stone that stretches to the ceiling, gleaming gray ceramic tile floors, quartz his and her vanities and a soaking tub. The tub is positioned underneath a window that looks down onto the rolling, wooded countryside.

"The best window view, in my opinion, in the whole house happens to be in the bathroom," Don said. "Out that window, the sunsets are crazy. I've seen the most incredible storms approaching Sioux City from out there. It's so cool."

Beth said she thoroughly enjoyed seeing her vision come to fruition.

As for the next owners, she said they should "make it their own." However, she has one request: Don't turn her closet back into a bedroom.

"That would be devastating," she said with a chuckle. "But, I think, as we did, people should do what they want and what makes them feel comfortable in their home. I understand people don't have the same taste that we do. For us, it's exactly what we wanted. It's just a really comfortable living space."