Pandemic hasn't dampened most fitness classes at Sioux City's Four Seasons

"I think you'd be hard-pressed to find any other business in the tri-state area that has that certification," he said. "When it comes to contact tracing, fitness centers should be held up as the example. We know exactly when somebody was here and who else was here and around them, potentially."

For members who don't feel comfortable attending classes in-person, Clark said Four Seasons offers Fitness on Demand, a virtual library with roughly 1,000 professional fitness videos, which they can stream on phone, laptop or smart TV.

"There are many who are not going to feel comfortable going anywhere until they have the vaccine. People with chronic illnesses were just basically becoming very sedentary, so now there are health issues worsening that were under control or managed better when they coming in and working out or just moving," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In fact, Clark said Four Seasons even now offers a virtual-only membership. Virtual offerings range from mindfulness to high impact exercise videos, which are led by professional instructors. While Clark said the health club has the ability to livestream classes, he said the demand isn't quite there yet. To take advantage of a virtual members, there is no need for a home gym or a bunch of equipment, according to Clark.