Lora Vander Zwaag has uncovered a pirate's booty-worth of River-Cade memorabilia.

From vintage advertising to cup koozies to artifact anchors, the now-retired Western Iowa Tech Community College admissions director has plenty of seaworthy swag to commemorate Sioux City's seminal summertime festival in time for its 60th birthday.

However, Vander Zwaag -- the Port of River-Cade's board president -- has a special place in her heart for the popular River-Cade Queen and her Royal Court competition, an annual event that began with the first festival in 1964.

"I was one of the chaperones who went from place to place with the River-Cade Queen and the Princesses," Vander Zwaag said, showing off photos from Royal Courts over the years. "It was an honor for me to do it, plus I had such a blast, meeting with the girls in a very personal way."

Since the reign of Kathy Thiltgen Moser, thousands of Siouxland women have sought the title of River-Cade Queen.

Why do they do it?

Well, with the tiara came other perks. For instance, River-Cade has awarded nearly $250,000 in tuition money.

GAINING CONFIDENCE, FINDING A CAREER

For Mary Murray August, 1966's River-Cade "Queen of the River," it literally changed her course of her life.

"I was very fortunate to be chosen during the actual competition," the now 78-year-old woman remembered. "My predecessor Kathy Thiltgen was actually chosen before the River-Cade festival began."

August admitted she didn't have high hopes when entering the competition.

"My dad sold cars for a million years and, then, he sold insurance," she said. "We lived on (Sioux City's) west side when more prominent families lived on the north side."

But August wowed the judges, who selected her as River-Cade's queen at the tail-end of the festival.

"That was the quirk with River-Cade," she explained. "The Queen and the Royal Court were chosen during the actual event, which meant our reign wouldn't end until the following year."

Which meant August and her princesses were put to work for an entire year.

"I was shocked to discover how many little towns had special days going on," August said with a laugh. "I know we represented River-Cade during Soybean Days, Corn Days and, even, Turkey Days."

The 1960s were an especially heady time for River-Cade royalty, since local businesses jumped at the chance for sponsorship.

"We had furriers who were giving away prizes as well as hair salons who wanted to do our hair for our entire reign," August said. "It was a pretty sweet deal."

Travel was also part of the package.

"During my year, United Airlines invited all of Midwestern Queens to a special luncheon on a yacht during Minneapolis' Aquatennial," August said. "It was there that I asked to become a fight attendant."

"I became a United Airlines fight attendant for 34 years, flying out of Los Angeles," she added. "I credit my reign in River-Cade for giving me the confidence and the people skills I needed for my profession. My love of travel came from my River-Cade experience."

A FAMILY TRADITION IN RIVER-CADE ROYALTY

For Amy Le Master Oliver, River-Cade has become something of a family tradition.

Oliver was selected to be a Princess during the 1984 River-Cade. Her daughter Abby Oliver Rook was named River-Cade "Queen of the River," 30 years later.

Throughout those years, Oliver has been a chaperone for River-Cade as well as the Royal Court's "unofficial historian."

"I don't know where that title came from but I don't mind it," she said with a chuckle.

Perhaps Oliver's rep was cemented early on in her River-Cade reign.

"Back then, being River-Cade royalty was like having a job," she said. "I liked learning about the history of River-Cade as well as how much life in Siouxland was tied to the Missouri."

This knowledge worked out well when Oliver became a chaperone. It was also important when River-Cade hit a few snags over the years.

"When I was River-Cade royalty, we had so many applicants to get their shot," she said. "Plus the actual River-Cade festival was held over a 10-day period instead of the current five-day schedule."

Over time, River-Cade lost a bit of its luster as other, newer events were started in the summertime. In addition, pageants began looking antiquated for many younger women.

RIVER-CADE ROYALTY ADAPTING FOR CHANGING TIMES

That didn't stop Sydney McManamy from entering the contest. Named one of the River-Cade princesses in 2019, she and her court served an unprecedented three-year term, due to COVID.

"I had a blast because our court was so evenly balanced," she remembered. "The Queen, Taylor Strawn, was a chemistry and biology major who loved participating in any event involving animals."

"Princess Alexis McCrory was a special education major and had an affinity with kids," McManamy continued. "Me? I was the business management major of the group, so I got to deal with the grown-ups."

A CHEERLEADER FOR SIOUXLAND

McManamy continues to work with the grown-ups, not only as a real estate agent for United Real Estate Solution but also as the president of Sioux City Growth Organization (GO), which encourages young professionals to become active community members.

In addition, she is also a member of the River-Cade Board/Reunion Committee.

"Guess I just can't stay away from River-Cade," McManamy said with a laugh. "Not even for a little while."

"As River-Cade Royalty, I learned how to become a cheerleader for the community," McManamy added. "As a lifelong Sioux Cityan, I've always known Siouxland is a pretty nice place to live."

WELCOMING IN THE NEXT GENERATION OF ROYALS

Reflecting on her time as River-Cade royalty, McManamy still gets a kick out of the reaction she'd get from children.

McManamy knows they are the royals of the future.

"Every kid is attracted to a princess who is wearing a sparkly tiara in a parade," she said. "To be honest, I still miss my tiara and wish there were more tiara-wearing opportunities."