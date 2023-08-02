Flower farms are blossoming across the country and Sioux City is no exception.
Petal & Thorn is a new local flower farm located in Jessica Krohn's backyard. After being a hair stylist for 25 years, she decided to change her career after moving to Sioux City a year ago. Krohn turned her hobby of gardening into a full-fledged business.
“You know, back like in COVID, I did a lot more with flowers because everyone was just home,” said Krohn. “And I remember thinking to myself how cool it’d be if I could turn this into a business.”
She began by completing an online course by Floret Flower Farm in Skagit Valley, Washington, that taught Krohn not only the best ways to begin growing, but also how to create a successful business. She grew everything she has on the farm from seed in her basement using grow lamps and heat mats.
“I probably have started 10,000 to 15,000 plants from seed in my basement," Krohn said.
An aspect of the online course was also learning how to grow sustainably without the use of pesticides and chemicals. Since learning about the effects of these additives, Krohn has made it her mission for Petal & Thorn to be 100-percent sustainable.
“Eighty percent of the flowers in the United States are imported from other countries. In order for them to get here and still be good, they are heavily covered in pesticides and chemicals,” Krohn said. “There’s a huge movement in the United States to have people start more flower farming so that we can buy more local and fresh flowers with less chemicals," Krohn said.
Krohn’s flowers begin in mid to late April where she grows around 50 different varieties of flowers on her property. She’s currently one of the only growers in the area who offers garden roses, which she typically sells to florists for arrangements. She has also planted over 800 sunflowers this year, which she does in stages, so she always has a constant supply, as well as a large supply of dahlias.
“In the spring my favorite are my tulips and daffodils, and I will be offering over 4,000 of them next year,” said Krohn.
Petal & Thorn offers many services, both on and off the property. She has weekly subscriptions where one can receive a seasonal bouquet, a bloom bar for private events, a space for photo shoots and specialty events like Brews & Blooms or Mimosa Mornings.
One of her more recent offerings is her U-Pick events. Attendees can walk about the farm every Wednesday and Sunday from 5-9 p.m. and pick their own fresh flowers to arrange them into a bouquet.
Krohn looks to continue to try and grow her business along with her flowers, with hopes of expanding her varieties as well as adding a greenhouse to the farm to grow year-round. Otherwise, she is looking to expand her reach so Siouxlanders are aware of the opportunities Petal & Thorn presents for the community.
“It’s been very well received, and people are excited to have something different and new to Sioux City,” said Krohn. “It was so gratifying to take a bare piece of land and turn it into something beautiful for other people to enjoy and just something to give back to nature.”
