An aspect of the online course was also learning how to grow sustainably without the use of pesticides and chemicals. Since learning about the effects of these additives, Krohn has made it her mission for Petal & Thorn to be 100-percent sustainable.

“Eighty percent of the flowers in the United States are imported from other countries. In order for them to get here and still be good, they are heavily covered in pesticides and chemicals,” Krohn said. “There’s a huge movement in the United States to have people start more flower farming so that we can buy more local and fresh flowers with less chemicals," Krohn said.