Quartz is a top trend for countertops

"There are many different options available as far as color. You can start from the original rocky look, and it's kind of trended to more movement and subtle changes in the countertop," she said. "Now, the latest trend is to have the big large vein movement."

Baldwin said sometimes homeowners will opt for a more neutral, quieter pattern for the perimeter and then choose a design with a lot of movement and color for an island.

When it comes to selecting a quartz countertop, Baldwin suggests picking a color group first and then considering how much movement you want in the pattern. Entry level pricing for Cambria, which offers a lifetime limited warranty, begins in the upper $80s per square foot. Baldwin said there are a dozen different front edges available with Cambria quartz at no additional charge.

"Obviously, the color is the main choice, but some of the other options are what kind of a sink are you going to like -- a quartz-type sink or a stainless steel sink," she said. "Another thing to think about is the backsplash -- if you would like a 4-inch backsplash, no backsplash or a backsplash that goes all the way up to your upper cabinets."

Baldwin encourages customers to take samples home with them so they can see what the product looks like in their spaces.