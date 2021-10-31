Retired Morningside University theater professor finds new outlet for her art

For artist Betty Skewis-Arnett, the entire world is a stage.

You can tell that by how the vibrant colors pop from her abstract expressionist paintings, as if they were a costume worn during a production of a play.

It is also evident by the way she groups her work on the studio walls of downtown Art Sux Gallery as if they were meant to be seen from the vantage point of an attentive audience.

Perhaps, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Skewis-Arnett spent more than 30 years as theater professor at Morningside University, teaching voice and acting in addition to directing theatrical productions.

Coming from an artistic family, she earned her bachelor of arts in theater while minoring in the fine arts from Morningside. Her master of fine arts in costume design is from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

While she had dabbled in it throughout her life, it was only after retired from full-time teaching in 2017 that Skewis-Arnett decided to become a painter.

"I'm at a point in my life when I can finally have time to buckle down and paint every day," she said. "Welcome to my second act."

ACT TWO OF AN ARTISTIC LIFE

"In many ways, I've been lucky," Skewis-Arnett explained. "While not every member of my family was artistic, there was always an appreciation of the arts. Those relatives of mine who were artistic became actors and puppeteers and wonderful things like that."

"I came from a very accepting family," she added. "Nobody ever asked me the 'what are you really going to do with your life?' question."

AN EXTROVERTED INTROVERT WANTING TO TEST THE WATERS

Throughout her educational career, Skewis-Arnett taught students to stretch themselves artistically.

"Personally, I've always considered myself to be a bit of an introvert," she said. "But I can be an extrovert when I had to be."

So change was always a possibility for Skewis-Arnett. Retirement gave her the opportunity to "bust out" a few artistic moves.

THE ART OF MOVEMENT

As expected for a woman who began her career studying costume design, she was drawn to abstract art.

"I love using bright colors with lots of different textures," Skewis-Arnett said. "Through color and texture, I can create movement. That's the theater in me. I love action."

While she has done a few landscape paintings, she prefers to keep them very expressionistic.

"I'm by no means a realistic painter," Skewis-Arnett said. "You can call me an abstract expressionist."

THE JOYS OF STARTING OVER

The more she painted, the more confident she became.

Initially, Skewis-Arnett presented her oil paintings at a solo show at Morningside. Then, she branched out, displaying work at Vangarde Arts as well as the Witter Gallery in Storm Lake, Iowa.

However, her favorite place has always been with Art SUX.

"At Morningside, everyone knew who I was," Skewis-Arnett said. "At Art SUX, I was a completely unknown. I loved that."

THERE ARE NO OPENING NIGHTS IN PAINTING

One thing that didn't come easy for Skewis-Arnett was learning when to stop.

"In theater, there is only one opening night and when a show closes, it is over," she said. "With painting, there is no definitive end."

That's why Skewis-Arnett has learned to walk away from a painting.

"If you sit too long, you'll obsess over something and that never seems to work," she explains. "It is OK to add something the next day. Or you can say, yeah, it's enough. When you're trying too hard, it shows."

Even though Skewis-Arnett stills teaches an occasional class at Morningside, she enjoys the creative outlet that painting provides.

"You're never too old to try new things or you're never too old to have new dreams," she said. "I want my second act to be as fulfilling as the first one was."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.