Scammers use phone, internet to target victims

SIOUX CITY -- The phone rings.

The caller on the other end says, "Hi grandma, It's your favorite grandson."

The elderly woman responds, "Oh, Hi, Johnny."

What the woman doesn't realize is that the person on the other end of the phone is not actually her beloved grandson, but a scammer. He has gleaned information about her grandchildren from her Facebook page and is using it to steal her retirement savings via a scheme that's been dubbed the "grandparent scam."

The scammer claims Johnny was traveling overseas, ran into some trouble with the law, and, now, needs several grand to get out of jail. Can grandma send money to bail Johnny out?

The woman obliges and wires the money immediately.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, up to 5 million older Americans lose at least $36.5 billion annually to financial exploitation. But, they're not the only ones who are falling victim to scammers, who use phone calls, emails and messages sent via social media sites to target their victims.

"We do have quite a few elderly that run into scams," said Sgt. Mike Manthorne, of the Sioux City Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau. "Younger people are actually getting involved in more of an extortion-type crime. There's kind of two general schemes that they're using."

Water bill phone scam

Last month, the Sioux City Police Department warned the public about a scam with callers pretending to represent the City of Sioux City.

The department said in Facebook posts that members of the community have reported receiving robocalls from the City of Sioux City claiming that their water bill is late.

"The call goes on to say if it's not paid, then water will be shut off," the post stated.

The city sends two written notices of a late payment, in addition to the invoice. The city also does not call customers after hours.

IRS scam

The IRS is another entity that scammers like to impersonate. But, Manthorne said there's a simple way to determine whether the communication that you received is legitimate.

The IRS doesn't normally initiate contact with taxpayers by email. The agency does not send text messages or contact people through social media. When the IRS needs to contact a taxpayer, the first contact is normally by letter delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

"(Scammers) either threaten that they have a warrant or they're the IRS and they're trying to collect money. (Victims) are going to have FBI agents show up at the residence if they don't mail them money," Manthorne said.

Manthorne said he would be "very suspicious" of any entity demanding bank account or credit card information.

"No legitimate organization is going to ask you for gift cards or Apple Pay cards or things like that. They'll send you an invoice, especially if it's a federal organization. That's not how they operate. They may contact you with an official document and tell you that you owe back taxes or something like that, but they're not going to expect you to pay upfront when they contact you," he said.

Spoofed emails

Manthorne said he received an email indicating that his Amazon account had been hacked and that he was to call a 1-800 number immediately.

"I called it and the person that answered didn't answer the way I would have expected someone from tech support or from Amazon to answer. It was kind of a casual hello kind of thing," he recalled. "I ended up saying, 'I'll call you back later. I want to find out more about what this is all about.' He was trying to keep me on the line."

Later on, Manthorne called the number again. And, this time, the person on the other end tried to convince him to let "tech support" log into one of Manthorne's devices.

"I thought, 'OK, now I know what's going on.' They're basically trying to get all of your passwords and access to your computer," he said.

Although scammer have gotten pretty good at copying logos and using language that mimics that used in legitimate emails from Apple, Amazon, Netflix and other companies, Manthorne said there are red flags to watch out for.

Spelling and grammatical errors in the messages are key, as well as the sender's email address.

"People can set up a hyperlink to say anything they want, so they can re-key it to look like Amazon.com or Netflix or whatever they want, but if you hover over it, you will see the actual username and URL. That will be something really weird. It may even have a foreign country," he explained. "We have dot coms in the United States, but you'll see dot CA if it's in Canada."

Manthorne said opening the email probably won't result in any viruses of keylogs being downloaded into your system, but clicking on a suspicious hyperlink included in the email likely will. Keylogs are a type of monitoring software designed to record keystrokes made by a user.

"After you open that keylog, every keystroke is seen by the hacker. Anything you key in after that, they can see that. If they pay really close attention, they can see patterns. And, based on those patterns, they'll actually find out what your passwords are for all your accounts," he said. "That's a real good reason why you should avoid clicking on any kind of links."

If you can't tell whether the email if from a company you have an account with, Manthorne said you should contact the company directly, rather than reply to the email.

"Actually go to the website of that company and go to their consumer support," he said.

Online dating scams

Manthorne said he has investigated cases where tens of thousands of dollars were lost to scammers, who sought pictures from victims or sent pictures of the person they were pretending to be online via dating or social media sites.

He said you have to be extremely cautious about who you're exchanging photos and information with. He said scammers will pose as whomever you want them to be.

"You don't know who they are. They're sending pictures, but you don't know that's them," he said. "Then, they'll say, 'Well, I'm actually underage. I'm a minor, so now you're in trouble for soliciting a minor. And, I'm going to ruin your career and ruin your life.' You start sending money," he said.

Manthorne said it's difficult to track down highly sophisticated scammers who use phony IP addresses and fake Tik Tok and Snapchat accounts.

"It's not a real person, so you run into a complete dead end on those type of things," he said. "It comes down to trying to identify who that user is of those accounts."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.