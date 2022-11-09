Sensible suggestions for a secure financial future

When a family friend gave Greg Giles a stock certificate for a single share of Iowa Electric Light and Power on his 10th birthday, he was initially impressed by the beautifully engraved lettering.

After he discovered the stock kept on earning money, he began purchasing more shares in the utility company.

"Most kids wanted toys for gifts, but I wanted shares of stock," Giles said, chuckling at the memory. "I even kept a spiral-bound notebook, keeping tabs on the gains and losses of certain stocks."

When his attorney dad came home from work with a copy of the Wall Street Journal, Giles would sneak a peak at the paper, tracking the assets in his fictitious portfolio.

"I had a fascination with money," he said. "My brother collected baseball cards while I was into stock trades."

After a more-than-25-year career in the entertainment industry, Giles decided to follow his passion in the markets by becoming a financial adviser with Legacy Financial LLC.

"I learned early on the importance of financial planning," he said. "It is something that I always share with my clients."

Which makes Giles the perfect person to ask about ways we can all go about securing our financial futures.

Start saving early and often

"Now don't get me wrong. When I had a paper route, I'd add on to my Hot Wheels collection. But I'd still save a portion. How much to save is entirely personal. I say save enough that it is noticeable but not so much that it hurts. The earlier you start planning means the more time your money has to grow."

While maintaining enough savings for a rainy day, contribute as much as possible in 401(k) plan.

"If your employee will match your contribution into a 401(k), take advantage of it. If you're able to invest money, be more aggressive when you're younger and more conservatively as you get older."

Prioritize your financial goals.

"Retirement is probably not your only saving goals. There are financial goals that may be more pressing, like paying down credit card or student loan debt. Generally, you should save for retirement at the same time you're building up an emergency fund."

Remember not to panic

"I tell people not to obsess over the daily ups and downs of the market. Things will fluctuate on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. Don't cash out your 401(k) at the first sign of trouble. Right now, the economy isn't great. But the worse thing a person can do is panic. Every bad cycle we've had would last a few years before there would be an upswing. The U.S. economy is like the little engine that could. Somehow, it keeps on going."

It is all right to play catch-up

"It is never too late to start retirement planning. Even if you haven't so much as considered retirement, don't feel like your ship has sailed. Every dollar you can save now will be much appreciated later. Strategically investing could mean you won't be playing catch-up for too long. However, it may require some sacrifice."

But it is still OK to go to Starbucks on occasion, right?

"Yes, it is OK to splurge on Starbucks every once in a while."