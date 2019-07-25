Ever wanted to swap places with a real-life steamboat captain? Well, the MV Sergeant Floyd's been retired since 1975 but visitors can pose with a cutout of former Captain Massie, according to Welcome Center supervisor Christine Dekker.
Welcome Center supervisor Christine Dekker said the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center is much more than a facility that showcases Lewis and Clark artifacts. Instead, the museum provides insight into Siouxland's long relationship with the Missouri River.
Originally a towboat that did surveying and inspection work, the Sergeant Floyd is now permanently dry-docked at 1000 Larsen Park Road. Now called the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center, it attracts more than 20,000 visitors a year.
SIOUX CITY -- Christine Dekker would like to make one thing abundantly clear.
Neither Meriwether Lewis nor William Clark ever set foot on the MV Sergeant Floyd.
After all, the utility and towboat -- named after Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only Corps of Discovery Expedition member to perish in the journey -- wasn't launched until 1932, long after the deaths of both explorers.
"That's one of the most frequently asked questions people have," said Dekker, the supervisors of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center. "They think this is the actual boat used in the Lewis & Clark Expedition but it's not."
Instead, the 340-ton Sergeant Floyd was used for light towing, surveying and inspection work on the inland waterways under the jurisdiction of the Missouri River Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
