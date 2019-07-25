{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Christine Dekker would like to make one thing abundantly clear.

Neither Meriwether Lewis nor William Clark ever set foot on the MV Sergeant Floyd.

After all, the utility and towboat -- named after Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only Corps of Discovery Expedition member to perish in the journey --  wasn't launched until 1932, long after the deaths of both explorers.

"That's one of the most frequently asked questions people have," said Dekker, the supervisors of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center. "They think this is the actual boat used in the Lewis & Clark Expedition but it's not."

Instead, the 340-ton Sergeant Floyd was used for light towing, surveying and inspection work on the inland waterways under the jurisdiction of the Missouri River Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Indeed, the boat was a primary workhorse in moving men, equipment and supplies along the Missouri River before it was retired in 1975.

At first, the Sergeant Floyd was used as a traveling exhibit before it was berthed in St. Louis. Since 1983, the boat has been permanently dry-docked in Sioux City.

For the 30 years, it has been used as a one-of-a-kind welcome center and river museum at 1000 Larsen Park Road.

"People are amazed to see a welcome center that's actually situated on a boat," Dekker said. "We've had truckers who've come off of (Interstate 29) to use the restrooms and stick around for a while longer."

Indeed, the Sergeant Floyd welcomed more than 20,000 visitors from across the country and around the world, every year.

