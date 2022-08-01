Sioux Center brothers topple over competition in TV domino-building show

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Sometimes, it's good to be a nerd.

Alex and Derek Koops, along with teammate Lyle Broughton, of Hopkinson, Massachusetts, were named America's first-ever "Domino Masters" in the Fox television series of the same name.

Representing Team Dominerds, the trio competed against 15 other domino-builders during the weekly series that ended its season on May 11.

For their victory, Alex and Derek, who are 21-year-old twins, split a $100,000 prize with Broughton.

Which is a pretty good payday for the Koops Brothers, who've been fascinated with domino art for more than a decade.

"Over 10 years ago, we saw a guy by the name of Kinetic King on (the NBC talent competition) 'America's Got Talent,'" Derek said. "He built all of these crazy contraptions that we thought we're really cool."

Following YouTube videos of the Kinetic King as well as other domino artists, the brothers soon began making elaborate Rube Goldberg-style models that would cause a chain reaction when the dominos fell.

"Our parents encouraged us, plus they knew what to get us as birthday and Christmas presents," Alex said. "We could always use more dominos and, now, we have more than 20,000 pieces."

Over time, the brothers' hobby took over mom and dad's house.

"Luckily, our parents have a second living room that is the perfect place to set up dominos," Derek said.

Still, the Koops wanted their creations to be seen by the public.

The brothers created a popular DaksDominos YouTube page and filmed many of their momentous builds.

"You see, I'm a Dordt University business major and Derek's a digital media major," Alex explained. "We figured the YouTube channel would attract attention from companies wanting to do business with us."

Not only did DaksDominos bring the Koops a handful of sponsors, it also attracted the attention of producers of "Domino Masters" in 2020.

Due to signing a confidentially contract, the brothers had to keep their involvement in the series a complete secret.

"We were cast on the show in 2020, taped our episodes in 2021, and couldn't tell anyone the outcome until the final show aired in May," Derek said. "That's a long time to keep something this big a secret."

It's been a few months since Team Dominerds emerged as "Domino Masters'" big winners and Alex still can't wrap his mind around their victory.

"Feels really good to be the first-ever 'Domino Masters' but it hasn't changed our lives," he explained.

Derek said the brothers haven't received their cut of the $100,000 prize yet.

"When we do, we won't go crazy and buy expensive cars or anything like that," he said. "We'll use the money to pay off some of college debt and, maybe, spend a little of it on ourselves."

Who knows, the brothers may use a portion of their prize money on more dominos?

"Well, we can always use more dominos," Alex said.