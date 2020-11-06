Sioux City Career Academy students get entrepreneurial experience in classroom setting

So, what is Daniel's million-dollar idea? Starting up a business that serves high-end seafood but at a much more affordable price point.

"It will definitely be a casual dining restaurant," he explained, already picking up a bit of business lingo. "I picture it as being a lot like Red Lobster, only with local ownership."

Well, that may be the case initially. Daniel is not opposed to franchising his concept if it takes off.

"Wouldn't that be nice?" he said, contemplating the thought.

This is exactly what Dicus wants her kids to take away from the class.

"There is a misconception that you need to be rich to start a business or that you need to know somebody important," she said. "Anyone can start a business, no matter who they are."

Josh Etherington isn't sure if he wants to become the next Bill Gates. The Siouxland Christian Community School 11th grader simply doesn't want to start adulthood tens of thousands of dollars in debt.

"College is expensive and I may not be able to afford it right away," he said. "If I know more about business, I may be able to save money."