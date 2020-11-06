Sioux City Career Academy students get entrepreneurial experience in classroom setting

SIOUX CITY -- Don't be surprised if Christopher Verdin gives Starbucks a run for its money.
That's because the West High School junior has hit upon the brilliant idea of starting a teen-friendly cyber-cafe.
In fact, Christopher didn't just create the concept, he is also its ideal customer.
"I like coffee and I'm always on my computer," he said simply. "Seems like a good idea to me."
Christopher was one of the students enrolled in a Business Entrepreneurship class at the Career Academy that Sioux City Community School District business education instructor Chris Dicus has taught for the past six years.
"The class was started to give students a chance to conceive a business from the initial idea to a business plan," she said. "During this entire process, they are getting feedback from fellow students as well as business professionals."
In other words, this is like TV's "Shark Tank," only set in a classroom.
Dicus' Business Entrepreneurship course has attracted kids with a variety of interests.
Some, like Daniel Nguyen, a North High junior, want to become second-generation business owners.
"My family owns a coffee shop, specializing in Vietnamese coffee drinks," he said.
So, what is Daniel's million-dollar idea? Starting up a business that serves high-end seafood but at a much more affordable price point.
"It will definitely be a casual dining restaurant," he explained, already picking up a bit of business lingo. "I picture it as being a lot like Red Lobster, only with local ownership."
Well, that may be the case initially. Daniel is not opposed to franchising his concept if it takes off.
"Wouldn't that be nice?" he said, contemplating the thought.
This is exactly what Dicus wants her kids to take away from the class.
"There is a misconception that you need to be rich to start a business or that you need to know somebody important," she said. "Anyone can start a business, no matter who they are."
Josh Etherington isn't sure if he wants to become the next Bill Gates. The Siouxland Christian Community School 11th grader simply doesn't want to start adulthood tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
"College is expensive and I may not be able to afford it right away," he said. "If I know more about business, I may be able to save money."
Sounds perfectly reasonable to us. But so does the concept conceived by Gissel Zamora-Montoya.
A dancer when she isn't a North High School 11th grader, Gissel wants to start a company that allows choreographers to showcase their best moves, via a video-sharing platform.
"I'm a dancer and I watch a lot of it on Youtube," Gissel said, echoing sentiments similar to that of Christopher Verdin, the wannabe cyber-cafe entrepreneur.
Dicus said this is not uncommon.
"Students start the semester thinking they know exactly what business they want," she explained. "Throughout the year, this initial idea can change many times."
Hey, every great idea can need some fine tuning, right?
Which is the real takeaway from the Business Entrepreneurship class.
"My kids work as a team, constantly collaborating on ideas," Dicus said. "They're working on business plans, marketing plans and, hopefully, seeing if their concepts are actually feasible."
If that wasn't enough, these budding business mavens will also be working on a joint concept that will be submitted at the 11th Innovation Market, which is Sioux City Growth Organization's annual business idea competition.
"Innovation Market is like 'Shark Tank,'" Dicus said. "The students get feedback from business professionals and their ideas compete with other local entrepreneurs."
According to Dicus, developing ideas and collaborating as part of a team will give students what they will need as soon as they enter the workplace.
"We are providing our students with the skills they'll need to succeed in the 21st century," she said. "Whether my entrepreneurship students go into business or not, they will the type of skills they can apply to whatever they choose to do."
Hermon Alemu, a North High School 12th grader, is on the fence when it comes to business concept but he knows anyone can come up with a idea that sets the world on fire.
"I don't know yet," he said. "I'll come up with something."
Who knows? The next Facebook may be conceived as a project in Chris Dicus' Business Entrepreneurship class.
