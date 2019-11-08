Sioux City designer gives tips for staying on budget with a kitchen remodel

Struthers Drake said there are different tiers of cabinets. White cabinetry has been popular for quite some time, she said natural woods and gray stains are trending. She said a client who liked the look of walnut, saved money by opting to go with a brown cherry.

"You'll still get the overall feel of it, it's just not going to be the depth of that wood," she said.

She said reducing the heights of your cabinets, going with simple moldings and ditching some amenities will help you stay on budget, but she encourages keeping basics, like a roll-out waste basket unit.

"Maybe you don't have quit as many roll-outs or pull-out pantries or things like that," she said.

Could refinishing existing cabinets lessen the cost of a kitchen remodel? Struthers Drake said it depends on whether the interior parts of the cabinets are fully functional and if you keep cabinet doors and drawers.

"If you have to replace your doors and drawer fronts, you might as well get the whole box. If you're just going to paint existing, then it could, possibly," said Struthers Drake, who noted that paint is more expensive than it used to be.