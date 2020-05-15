Sioux City Master Gardeners reap health benefits and vegetables

Some Master Gardeners, Brinkerhoff said, are experts on Iowa's native plants, while others know a lot about growing vegetables and are involved in Up From The Earth, a program that connects extra produce from home gardens to people in need. Brinkerhoff said the rewards of gardening extend beyond growing your own food, as there are also numerous health benefits associated with gardening.

"It's good for mental health, physical health. It just keeps you healthy and fit," she said. "There's a lot of awesome things with gardening."

Jorgensen, a retired kindergarten teacher who describes herself as a lifelong learner, has stuck with gardening all these years because she likes the healthy food. She said, "It just tastes better when it comes from the garden."

"There's something about being out in the backyard with the birds singing and the squirrels chirping away," she said. "There's something wonderful about being out there in nature."

Shortly after the youngest of her two children left home, Jorgensen's husband Craig encouraged her to enroll in the Master Gardener program. Jorgensen had been thinking for some time that she needed more gardening knowledge.