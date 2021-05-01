Sioux City metro homebuilders in high demand: 'We're as busy as we've ever been'

Early in the pandemic, some wealthier residents in large cities fled to smaller communities and to the countryside. And because everyone was stuck at home or in an apartment for months on end, it's likely that some people took a hard look at their surroundings and decided they wanted a new place to live.

"We're seeing homeowners who are able to step up to the next level, because the rates are affordable," said Terri Schelm, executive officer with the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland. "That makes it a little easier to go from your starter home to the next level up."

And for one reason or another, the existing housing supply in the Sioux City metro isn't quite keeping up with demand. This further drives up demand for new homes.

"The lack of housing -- just existing houses on the market, there are very few houses," Hovey said. "I'm friends with a lot of Realtors on social media, and every one of them is posting messages saying, 'We've got a backlog of buyers with nobody to sell houses.'"