SIOUX CITY — The 2016-2017 Sioux City Musketeers won. A lot.

During the regular season, the team, anchored by Matiss Kivlenieks, won 40 games and lost only 13. The record was good enough to garner them the regular season trophy, known as the Anderson Cup, and the top seed in the United States Hockey League playoffs.

In that postseason, they won some more. They won enough to reach the best-of-five Clark Cup Championship where they squared off against the Chicago Steel. The Musketeers took two games from the Steel but, in the pivotal Game 5, at home, they lost in overtime by a single goal.

"I can remember it like it was yesterday," Sioux City Musketeers owner and managing partner Lloyd Ney said.

"They came down the rink. It was in overtime. Really good shot. And it just hit the bar and went in and as soon as it went in, I just walked down to the locker room. I wanted to make sure I was with our coaching staff and the team and it went from there."

A hockey puck from that Musketeers team, which went as far it could without winning it all, is featured in the Sioux City Public Museum's new permanent exhibit "Sioux City Sports" which features more than 100 pieces of memorabilia from local athletes, teams and clubs that made an impact on the community in one way or another.

While on the tour, museumgoers can also see: a trophy for the Sioux City South Flyers Racing Pigeon Club's 1979 400-mile old bird race; a tribute to the Sioux City Cornhuskers (an 1890s Western League baseball team that became the Chicago White Sox); golf clubs from Judy Kimball, a Sioux City East grad who won the 1962 Women's PGA Championship in Las Vegas; a University of Northern Iowa basketball jersey of Jacqui Kalin's who graduated from Sioux City North and played basketball for Team USA in the 2013 Maccabiah Games where she won a gold medal; a Chicago Bulls "Latin Night" jersey from former Sioux City West basketball star Kirk Hinrich and a track top from Shelby Houlihan, the American women's record holder for the 1,500 and 5,000-meter runs.

Featured, too, are pieces from former Sioux City North footballer Matt Chatham, who made it on to the New England Patriots in the early 2000s; Olympic pentathlon silver medalist George Lambert and judo attire from Frankie Williams.

Sioux City Public Museum Archives Manager Tom Munson said some of the decisions about who to include was already made for him and other staffers because a number of individuals recognized in the new exhibit were already a part of the previously existing Siouxland Sports Hall of Fame. Munson said Siouxland athletes who found more recent success, such as Houlihan, weren't a part of that group but were obvious selections for the museum.

"We didn't want to continue exactly what they were doing, because we wanted to have kind of our own Hall of Fame," Munson said.

By Munson's estimation, about 95% of the items on display in the exhibit were already in the museum's collection. The remaining 5% took some time.

"Some things came in because we were doing the exhibit," Munson said. "(But) a couple of people were a little bit reluctant. They had done the first steps in donating an artifact but then pulled back."

"It means a lot," Houlihan said about being recognized in a permanent exhibit of her hometown's public museum.

The track spikes Houlihan gave to the Sioux City Public Museum are from her 2016 runs at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro where she finished 11th in the 5,000-meter final. Houilhan was the only American in the 3.1-mile race, and she's the first female Olympian ever from Sioux City.

"I hope it kind of gives inspiration to the younger generations who go through the museum and see the sports exhibit and look at that and I hope they say: If she can do it, why can't I? That's kind of the inspiration I'm hoping to instill in younger athletes."

Houlihan's spikes being on display isn't the only case of local recognition she's gotten over the years.

Following the 2016 Olympics, she got the chance to speak at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Dinner where she received a standing ovation. In 2017, the now 30-year-old Houlihan had a portion of road just south of Sioux City East High School renamed in her honor. Now known as Houlihan Run, the roadway spans about two-fifths of a mile between South Lakeport Street and Sergeant Road on what used to be a portion of Lincoln Way. Houlihan and her mom, Connie, a high school track recordholder herself, agreed the street renaming was the most surreal.

"I think that was kind of a shock for us all," Connie Houlihan said.

Jay Varady, who coached the 2016-2017 Sioux City Musketeers team and is now an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings, said he appreciates the recognition the squad got from the exhibit.

"It's important because we won the regular season. We were able to accomplish that. And Matiss won 'Goalie of the Year' that year. That was a big accomplishment for him and the rest of our group also. They played hard in front of him and he recognized that."

Varady said the 2016-2017 run the Musketeers had was a kind of culmination for a management group and coaching staff who had been together for four years. That season was the final one for many.

"It was a good hockey team. It was constructed the right way."

Now, visitors to the Sioux City Public Museum can see a small piece of that team's history.