Sioux City musicians share how they live their artistic lives (*SPOILER: Having a side gig won't hurt)

"You are always trying to expand your fan base and exposing your music for new audiences," he said. "You do that by networking with other musicians and hitting the road as much as you can."

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

This is something that is possible for Lambrecht, who teaches private music as a side gig, and Blomberg, who set his own schedule as a massage therapist for Sioux City's Massage and Body.

"If we have to, Angie and I can go on the road for a few months at a time," Blomberg said.

However, this isn't possible for their Ultra Violet Fever bandmates Adrian Kolbo, a business development manager, or Randall Wood, a UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital emergency room doctor.

"Adrian and Randall have schedules that aren't quite so flexible," Lambrecht admitted. "When they want to play they have to take vacation time."

According to Blomberg, music was their sole passion when growing up.

SCHOOL OF ROCK

"The first musical instrument I played was the tenor saxophone in the fifth grade," Blomberg said, smiling at the memory. "It wasn't until I was 14 years old that I learned to play guitar and it was Adrian who taught me."