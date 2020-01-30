Sioux City OsteoStrong pitches active way to keep bones and muscles strong

"What you get from OsteoStrong, you cannot get anywhere else, unless you're going to go into gymnastics or some kind of high impact sport," he said.

For example, Andersen said 4.2 multiples of body weight is needed to trigger bone density growth in the hip. To get the same level of impact emulation in the gym, Andersen said a 200-pound man would need to lift 840 pounds of weight.

"But on these machines, you're able to be put into a position that you're able to generate five to seven times more force production in that range of motion than you can through a full range of motion," he said.

Andersen said clients only do one rep and one set on each machine. They push as hard as they can comfortably on the machines for roughly 30 seconds. When they cannot generate another pound of force production, Andersen said they move to the next machine.

"It's actually compressing the bone. You're actually losing length on the bone. Most people think of bone as if it's a hard stick of wood, but (bones) are not. They're able to absorb. They're able to flex," Andersen said after performing a rep on a growth trigger for the sole of the foot to the hip. "I just generated 16.6 multiples of my body weight. The highest level a gymnast gets is about 17 multiple of body weight."