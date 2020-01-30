Sioux City OsteoStrong pitches active way to keep bones and muscles strong

SIOUX CITY -- Once a person hits 30, his or her biology changes and bone density begins to diminish at a rate of 1 to 2 percent a year, according to Nicholas Andersen.
If you didn't gain enough bone density before then, the Sioux City OsteoStrong owner said you're setting yourself up for problems.
"You can be taking all the calcium and Vitamin D that you want, but if you're not triggering your body to utilize it, most of what you take in isn't used," he said. "The best thing for your bones when you're growing up is activity."
OsteoStrong, a system that stimulates the skeletal system through osteogenic loading, can help strengthen bones and muscles, improve balance and reduce joint and back pain. Sioux City's OsteoStrong center, 5001 Sergeant Road, opened last May.
Andersen said OsteoStrong serves people who have bone density issues, including osteoporosis, a disease that weakens bones. He said middle-aged individuals who don't have bone density issues also utilize OsteoStrong to maintain strength and energy levels, as well as performance athletes wanting to prevent injuries.
Members visit the center once a week for a 15-minute circuit involving four machines that engage one of four kinetic chains. These machines, known as growth triggers, cause osteogenesis, bone density growth, and provide impact emulation. Andersen said impact is the best thing for a person's skeletal system.
"What you get from OsteoStrong, you cannot get anywhere else, unless you're going to go into gymnastics or some kind of high impact sport," he said.
For example, Andersen said 4.2 multiples of body weight is needed to trigger bone density growth in the hip. To get the same level of impact emulation in the gym, Andersen said a 200-pound man would need to lift 840 pounds of weight.
"But on these machines, you're able to be put into a position that you're able to generate five to seven times more force production in that range of motion than you can through a full range of motion," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Andersen said clients only do one rep and one set on each machine. They push as hard as they can comfortably on the machines for roughly 30 seconds. When they cannot generate another pound of force production, Andersen said they move to the next machine.
"It's actually compressing the bone. You're actually losing length on the bone. Most people think of bone as if it's a hard stick of wood, but (bones) are not. They're able to absorb. They're able to flex," Andersen said after performing a rep on a growth trigger for the sole of the foot to the hip. "I just generated 16.6 multiples of my body weight. The highest level a gymnast gets is about 17 multiple of body weight."
After triggering osteogenesis, Andersen said the body reaps the benefit for the next 6 to 9 days. He said most people feel "really, really energized" after an OsteoStrong session.
"You're not taking your muscles to fatigue. You're just taking them to mechanical failure," said Andersen, who said a membership is $117 a month.
Clients with osteoporosis, Andersen said, should see "significant differences" in their DEXA scans, X-rays that measure bone mineral density and bone loss, after 12 to 18 months of OsteoStrong.
"As far as joint and back pain, a lot of our members will see reductions in that, sometimes, within four to six sessions. Balance and posture -- same thing," he said. "I want them to see differences that actually help them in real life."
Once members are at a level of healthy bone density, if they stop the program, Andersen said they will start losing at least 1 to 2 percent of their bone density annually.
"Some people say, 'This is going to be part of my life and part of my wellness plan,' and others have an expiration date and they move on and do something else," he said.