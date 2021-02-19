Sioux City personal trainer says variety is key to any fitness routine

Plus Todd promises to such activities will be done in a non-intimidating fashion.

"Walking into a fitness facilities can be challenging for people," he said. "It is a misconception that everybody who goes to a gym is in perfect shape."

"That simply isn't true," Todd said, shaking his head.

A recent noontime class had a mix of fitness buffs as well as people simply wanting to get back into shape after the holidays.

OK, level with us. How much time is this really going to take?

"Most people have neither the desire or the flexibility to spend two hours at a gym," Todd said. "That's why we try to pare everything down as much as much as possible."

For instance, his clients do the work of a typical 60-minute session, only in half that time.

Indeed, Todd and his assistants choreograph sessions into rapid-fire section, having clients go from station to station or exercise to exercise with little rest in between.

"You have to keep programs fun, challenging and ever-changing," he explained. "Every time a person comes to work out, it will be to a different routine."