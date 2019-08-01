Matt Merk, executive director of The Railroad Museum, talks during an interview about the museum's Corliss Stationary Steam Engine that was rescued from the KD Station in Sioux City. The steam engine is in the process of being restored at the Sioux City museum.
Historic photos are shown in the kitchen of a restored 1952 Milwaukee Road dining car at The Railroad Museum in Sioux City.
Matt Merk, executive director of The Railroad Museum, talks during an interview at the Sioux City museum.
Matt Merk, executive director of The Railroad Museum, straightens out a tablecloth in a restored 1952 dining car at the Sioux City museum.
Sioux City Railroad Museum employee TJ Obermeyer gives visitors a ride around the 30-acre complex located at 3400 Sioux River Road.
Matt Merk, executive director of The Railroad Museum, stands at a new display case in the roundhouse at the Sioux City museum.
SIOUX CITY -- In the 1930 RKO movie "Danger Lights," a tough-as-nails railroad boss befriends a young drifter who, ultimately, comes between him and the woman that he loves.
So, what does a nearly 90-year-old potboiler Robert Armstrong ("King Kong") and Jean Arthur ("Mr. Smith Goes to Washington") have in common with the Sioux City Railroad Museum?
Well, if you watch the film's first few minutes, you'll see a Milwaukee Railroad Shops Historic District the way it would look in its heyday.
"All Milwaukee Railroad Shops had a uniform look, down to the colors of wall and design of the signage," executive director Matt Merk explained. "The movie 'Danger Lights' will take people back to an earlier time."
In large part, that's what Merk and his crew have been doing at the Sioux City Railroad Museum.
Sioux City's famous elevated railroad of the late 1880s, the third of its kind in the entire world, was dotted with attractive pavillions on the level of the tracks which served as waiting rooms for the passengers.
This March 18, 1968, photo shows steam locomotive Chief Ironhorse. The locomotive was restored by the Siouxland Historical Railroad Association and is now housed in the roundhouse at the Milwaukee Railroad Shops.
Located on a 30-acre complex along Highway 12 at 3400 Sioux River Road, the museum is home to one of seven surviving roundhouse terminal landscapes in the nation.
First listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018, the Sioux City Railroad Museum also received the prestigious Preservation Iowa award in May 2019 for Best Community Preservation Effort.
Which is a major reversal for land that had been a salvage yard just 35 years earlier.
WHEN THE RAILROAD CAME TO SIOUX CITY
With its close proximity to the Missouri River, Sioux City saw the arrival of its first steamboat in 1856. In 12 short years, the railroad first made its way to town.
In time, eight railroads would serve Sioux City before it was consolidated down to six. This made the city the 10th largest rail center in America during the 1920s and 1930s.
Rose O’Connor distributes books at St. Vincent Hospital as part of a program to help WW I veterans in this photo from 1920. This program, started in 1919, was among the first of its kind in the nation, partnering the public Sioux City Library Hospital Service with a private hospital. Interestingly, the carts used by the library service were manufactured by local woodworking Company Soiset Brothers.
This photo, taken in the late 1920s, shows the Northwestern Bell Telephone company. The building, located at Ninth and Douglas streets, houses much of the equipment of the telephone company, as well as the long distance switchboard and the company's business offices. The building was completed in 1927, after the Bell Telephone company absorbed the lines and dial equipment of the Sioux City Telephone company.
North Junior High was located on the west side of Nebraska Street between 25th and 26th streets, where North Park/Brookdale Living is today. It opened in 1923. It closed in the early 1980s when the district changed the school’s grade levels (when junior high schools became middle schools). It was torn down in 1992.
Members of the 1923 Men's Bible Class at First Presbyterian Church are shown on the steps of the church located at 6th and Nebraska streets. The Rev. Edwin F. Rippey, the second from the left in the second row, was the minister at First Presbyterian Church and Melvin G. Clark, second from the left in the first row, served as the class leader.
Construction for repair shop terminal in Sioux City's Riverside began in 1916 and was completed as soldiers returned home from World War I in 1918.
At its height activity during World War II, the terminal employed 560 workers, overhauled 35 steam locomotives every day while maintaining thousands of rail cars every year.
The number of employees dropped drastically after the railroad converted to diesel. In addition, the roundhouse was reduced from 30 stalls to six.
Eventually, the bottom fell out of the rail business and Milwaukee Road filed for bankruptcy in 1977. In 1981, the company sold its Sioux City property to a farm machinery salvage company in 1981. Within a few short years, it fell into disrepair.
The riverfront attraction showcases permanent exhibits about the Corps of Discovery's time in the present-day Sioux City in the summer of 1804.
The Aug. 20, 1804 death and burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd is central to the story. Floyd was the first U.S. soldier to die west of the Mississippi River and was the only member of the Corps of Discovery to perish during the expedition.
The interpretive center boasts animatronic mannequins of Floyd, President Thomas Jefferson, Meriwether Lewis, William Clark, and Seaman, the Newfoundland dog that accompanied the Corps of Discovery. Each automaton tells a story from the perspective of the historical figure they represent.
The centers also regularly host special programming and events. Admission is free.
The downtown museum boasts large, colorful permanent exhibits and temporary exhibits and interactive displays, plus the "Corn Palace theatre," which plays a short orientation film for visitors.
The Museum's Research Center and Archives offer an opportunity to dig deep into a particular topic of Sioux City history, and classrooms are available to rent for community events and private parties. The museum also hosts a regular "History at High Noon" program on various subjects.
Possibly the best-known monument in all of Sioux City, the Sergeant Floyd Monument, 2601 S Lewis Blvd., was completed in 1901 in honor of Charles Floyd, an explorer with the Lewis and Clark Expedition who died here in August 1804.
The monument, which in 1960 became the first National Historic Landmark, prominently overlooks S. Lewis Boulevard and Interstate 29.
Launched at the Howard Shipyards in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on May 31, 1932, the M.V. Sergeant Floyd served the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for more than 40 years. The decommissioned riverboat, dry-docked along the Missouri River on the edge of Chris Larsen Park, is now called the Sgt. Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center, 1000 Larsen Park Rd.
Visitors come from far and wide to see Trinity Heights, a unique travel destination that blends art, nature and Christianity atop a hill at 33rd Street and Floyd Boulevard.
The site offers more than two dozen shrines, memorial garden spots and quiet corners for prayer and reflection amid 14 acres of spacious walkways and soft green spaces.
Two enormous statues anchor Trinity Heights on each end — the Immaculate Heart of Mary Queen of Peace and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. A life-size carving of the Last Supper is located in St. Joseph's Center, across from the Marian Center Gift Shop.
There are also shrines to the Blessed Virgin Mary and The Way of the Saints honoring 60 Saints in the Catholic Church, the Outdoor Cathedral area leading to Jesus and the Trinity Gardens adjacent to Mary Queen of Peace.
Situated in the scenic Loess Hills in the northwest corner of Sioux City, the 1,600-acre Stone State Park features picnic areas, campgrounds and cabin rentals. There's also miles of equestrian, mountain bike/snowmobile and hiking/cross-country skiing trails.
The park offers opportunities for bird (and wildlife) watching, wildflower-viewing, fishing, scenic driving, horseshoe games and interpretive programs, among other activities.
The park's oak, ash, hackberry and walnut trees make it a great place to see fall foliage.
Palmer Candy, the Sioux City confectioner famous for the classic Twin Bing bar (introduced in 1923), sells an expansive variety of candies at Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe, housed in a 1931 Art Deco building at 405 Wesley Parkway.
The shop maintains the atmosphere of a turn-of-the-century candy store. It offers hand-decorated chocolate candies, fudge, bags of Koated Kernels in specialty flavors, gummy candies, jams, a variety of locally-produced fare, coffee and tea and, naturally, Twin Bing candy bars.
Late last year, the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office announced that Sioux City's Milwaukee Railroad Shops, now the home of the Sioux City Railroad Museum, would be added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The 30-acre Milwaukee Railroad Shops site was built between 1916 and 1918 by the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railroad Company to house their roundhouse, locomotive and car repair shops, and steam engine terminal for their rail networks in Iowa and the Dakotas.
The museum at 3400 Sioux River Road is one of the few surviving railroad roundhouses of its era in the country. It offers visitors a chance to tour old train cars and railroad-related buildings, see highly detailed model train sets and take part in special events and programming.
Opened in February 2016, LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., had more than 93,700 visitors in its first year alone.
The $6.9 million facility offers learning opportunities for babies, toddlers, kindergartners and school-age children. Some activities have a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) focus, while other programming focuses on cooking, soil, robotics, art, farming, storybooks and other themes. Special programming is held regularly.
Summer day camps with various themes are held throughout the summer at LaunchPAD.
Opened in 1995, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Rd., regularly hosts special, nature-oriented presentations, classes and exhibits.
Situated in Stone State Park's Loess Hills, the Center regularly hosts seasonal programming -- with winter-themed activities when it's cold out and summer-themed events for the hot season. Animal and plant life is a regular focus.
Visitors have access to interactive prairie, wetland and woodland exhibits, live native reptile and fish exhibits, Loess Hills natural history exhibits, a bird-viewing area, butterfly and wildflower gardens and 14,000 square feet of classroom, exhibit and office space.
the Chief War Eagle Monument; the Sioux City Art Center; the Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation; Bacon Creek Park; the First Bride's Grave; Historic Fourth Street; the Woodbury County Courthouse; the Orpheum Theatre; Grandview Park; the Spirit of Siouxland Statue; the Southern Hills Mall; and Mercy Field.
For nearly 35 years, Merk and his small staff have joined forces with countless volunteers in restoring the Milwaukee Railroad Shops Historic District to its former glory.
From the Corliss Stationary Steam Engine that was rescued from Sioux City's former KD Station to a newly restored 1952 railroad dining car, the Railroad Museum provides visitors with a unique, one-of-a-kind experience.
NOT YOUR TYPICAL MUSEUM
"When people think of a museum, they probably don't think of this," Merk said of the sprawling exhibits that grace multiple buildings.
Recalling a more romantic age, the Railroad Museum is sometimes booked for birthday parties, wedding receptions and special events.
However, Merk is quick to say the property is, first and foremost, a museum designed to celebrate Sioux City's long history with the railroad.
"I've had people come in, look at an old photo and say, 'that's my uncle from back in the day,'" he explained. "It seems like everybody has a connection to the railroad."
This includes the people who didn't even work directly for the railroad.
"We strive to recognize the work of the construction people, the mechanics and everyone else who made an impact on the railroad industry," Merk said. "Their contribution was great."
Walking into the sleek dining car, it is not hard to imagine yourself as a character in some black-and-white movie.
From its dining room's eccentric wallpaper to the still-sleek-after-all-these-years stainless steel kitchen, you can imagine yourself as a dashing drifter played by Robert Armstrong, desiring an out-of-your-league Jean Arthur.
While trains can get you from point A to point B, the Sioux City Railroad Museum can send you back to a time you can only imagine you were a part of.
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.