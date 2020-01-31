Sioux City residency doc says being in the game is better than being on the bench

"Our residency program is like being at a Division II school while a university-associated residency program is a Division I school," he said. "Here, you're in the field right from the very start. At a university, you're stuck sitting on the bench.

"Bottom line: I'd rather be in the game than on the bench," Wayman said with conviction.

However, he wasn't always so confident.

"You know you've turned a corner when people stop calling you Eli and start calling you 'doctor,'" he said.

This is when Wayman begins to trust what he learned in basic training.

"As a soldier, you learn skills that will prepare you to the field," he said, "Medical school works the same way. You lean on and trust the skills that you've acquired."

But a person can't work all the time, right?

In his free time, Wayman likes to listen to music, spend time outdoors and, even, try his hand at a bit of architecture.

"I like sketching and designing things whenever I get a chance," he said. "I'm also a amateur photographer and a bit of a movie buff."

All right, what is Wayman's all-time favorite film?