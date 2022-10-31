Sioux City store mixes and matches vintage clothing and designer clothing

Brittini Wentworth probably has the weirdest resume you ever seen.

She is a licensed dog groomer who emcees Sioux City Musketeer games who also coaches in the youth hockey league.

More recently, the ever-enterprising Wentworth open The Posh Poodle, which is not a doggie beauty parlor.

"No, the Posh Poodle is a curated clothing store that sells both vintage and modern clothing," she said inside the 1302 Pierce St. business. "I just named it after Rookie, my pet poodle, who happens to be posh-looking."

Phew, we're glad we got that straight.

Wentworth said opening a store with slightly used clothing was a dream of hers since she grew up with a mom and grandmother who both frequented thrift shops and estate sales.

"We were poor and I didn't want anyone to know I was wearing somebody else's clothing," she explained. "Still, I was picking up some really nice stuff."

Wentworth's thrifting expertise continued even after she married her husband Michael, a member of the Iowa Air National Guard.

"Michael and I moved several times because of his career," she said. "When you're a military wife, you travel light and consignment shopping comes in handy."

Wentworth continued thrift store shopping. What she, her husband and their son Mac didn't use or wear, was sold on eBay or other online sites.

When the family moved to Sioux City, Wentworth decided to turn the newly-named Posh Poodle into a hybrid online and home-based business.

"A home-based business didn't work for me because our house wasn't big enough," she explained. "With my husband, myself, our son, Rookie the dog plus two other dogs, we didn't have any more space."

That's why Wentworth opened The Posh Poodle in late summer.

"I now have room to display my clothes and my customers can see all of all I have to offer," she said.

To be fair, the Posh Poodle has a little bit of everything.

From designer clothing, jewelry, footwear and apparel, Wentworth's selection is eclectic to say the least.

"People don't dress entirely in vintage clothing nor do they dress in nothing but trendy clothes," Wentworth said. "People like to mix and match."

Apparently, that also includes some kitchenware. The Posh Poodle has a nice collection of mid-century dishes.

"You never know what you're going to find here," Wentworth said.

That's because she is constantly scouring the Internet for unique finds. On occasion, she and her mom will still go shopping at favorite thrift stores.

"I used to be embarrassed by thrift store shopping when I was a teenager," Wentworth said. "Now, I see all of these hip-looking teenagers doing it for the coolness factor."

"I must've been cool years ago and didn't know it," she added with a smile. "I was a trend setter."

More than that, Wentworth was actually giving new life for old clothing.

"If you glance at my selection, you'll see clothing that has been washed, steam-cleaned and looking brand-new," she said. "They aren't ready to be thrown away. They're too nice for that."

Rearranging a rack of clothes, Wentworth admitted she has a few unique hyphens attached to her name.

"I still play hockey, I still groom dogs and, now, I guess I'm also a businesswoman," she said

But being a self-proprietor, Wentworth gets to set her own hours. In other words, she gets time to be both a wife and a mom.

"My son Mack is eight years old but he acts like he's 16 sometimes," she said. "I get to be at home but, now, I get to go to my store as well."

Don't be surprised if Wentworth is joined by Rookie, the Posh Poodle himself.

"Looks are deceiving," she said, "When people hear I have a Posh Poodle, they think he'll be drinking a cocktail or smoking a cigar or something."

"My Posh Poodle is simply a friendly dog," Wentworth added. "He may look posh but he has no attitude."