For the past 35 years, young basketball players in Siouxland have been lacing up their sneakers and hitting the court at East High School for its annual summer basketball camp.
Camp every June is hosted by East boys basketball head coach and 2022 National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s coach of the year nominee Rick “Ras” Vanderloo.
He hosts camps as an opportunity for some kids to try something new, while giving others the chance to build upon the progress they’ve made from attending camp in the past.
“I tell them every day, you know, if you have fun, work hard and you learn one thing each day, whether it be a drill, a fundamental, anything, learn one thing each day, you’ve done good,” said Vanderloo.
Ras Vanderloo, head basketball coach for the boys team at Sioux City East High School, instructs a group during Basketball Camp at Sioux City …
Jailen Billings, an East High alumni, left, instructs the kids during basketball camp.
Even though he has hosted over three decades of camp, not much has changed. Drills and activities have evolved over the years, but the general timetable has remained the same. And this rings true no matter where Vanderloo is hosting a camp, whether it be Mexico, Ecuador, Italy, or when he was in China this July.
“I do camps all over the country, all over the world actually, and every little region is a little different, but at the end of the day, it’s still basketball,” said Vanderloo. “It’s still trying to put that little orange ball in that hoop.”
Camp begins in the morning with grades 3-8. It’s much more relaxed, focusing mainly on the core fundamentals of basketball, competing in contests for prizes and trying to have as much fun as possible.
“At the end of the day, we want them to have fun,” said Vanderloo. “If it’s not fun, they don’t come back in any sports anymore. The sport has to be fun.”
Austin Bockelmann practices drills during basketball camp at Sioux City East High School.
But the atmosphere, however, changes with the sessions. The afternoon block for grades 9-12, runs similarly to a practice you’d see during high school basketball season. The work is a lot harder, as Vanderloo tries to push each athlete.
But he doesn’t do all of this himself. Camp is all-hands-on-deck for Black Raiders basketball. Along with Vanderloo and his entire coaching staff, a majority of his varsity players volunteer to help during morning sessions. It gives the younger kids an opportunity to meet and interact with the players they idolize during the winter.
“I think it’s just a way of giving back to the younger kids. And, you know, it just gives them a personal relationship, that I saw that guy play and now he’s coaching my little team here,” said Vanderloo. “I always think it’s important for the younger kids to see the older guys and I think it’s important for the older guys to give back to the younger guys.”
Jailen Billings, an East High alumni, instructs the kids during basketball camp at Sioux City East High School.
Brecken Wagner, left, practices against Callan Koch, right, during basketball camp.
But it’s not only the current roster that comes back to help during camp. Black Raiders basketball has had several alumni who have played collegiately and have worked with professional teams come back to assist with camp, primarily as guest speakers. This year’s speaker was Jailen Billings, who graduated from East in 2017. He was a 1000-point scorer in high school and went on to play at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota.
“It’s interesting how a lot of our former players, they just like coming back,” said Vanderloo. “We love to have them and it’s great.”
The ultimate goal of camp is growth, but that’s also the reason Vanderloo brings it back every year. He wants the kids who come back year after year to feel as though they’ve grown over time and seeing that improvement with his own eyes is the most gratifying part.
“It’s fun for us coaches who have been around a long time and all of us that are here have been around a long time to see these guys evolve, you know, physically over time, then their game itself, their talent levels, how it changes,” said Vanderloo. “It’s a lot of work, but we love doing it.”