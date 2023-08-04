But he doesn’t do all of this himself. Camp is all-hands-on-deck for Black Raiders basketball. Along with Vanderloo and his entire coaching staff, a majority of his varsity players volunteer to help during morning sessions. It gives the younger kids an opportunity to meet and interact with the players they idolize during the winter.

“I think it’s just a way of giving back to the younger kids. And, you know, it just gives them a personal relationship, that I saw that guy play and now he’s coaching my little team here,” said Vanderloo. “I always think it’s important for the younger kids to see the older guys and I think it’s important for the older guys to give back to the younger guys.”