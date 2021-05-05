Siouxland Mental Health will install sensory therapy equipment with rediscovered funds

Various conditions can result in coordination problems, too little or too much activity, poor behavior and organization-skill deficits, among others. Sensory integration therapy is thought to alleviate some of these symptoms.

"They help build self-esteem and self-confidence, giving them additional stimulating things to do, and help with coping skills," Thieman said. "This helps decrease the symptoms of whatever that individual's particular diagnosis is, whether that be depression, anxiety, ADHD, post-traumatic stress disorder."

Siouxland Mental Health had been wanting to buy this sort of equipment for several years. Then at the March 16 Woodbury County Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Mark Monson proposed that a largely forgotten $30,000 bequest that had been intended for the old County Home would be given to Siouxland Mental Health. The Board of Supervisors voted to allocate the money.