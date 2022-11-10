Siouxland nonprofits say a $20 donation can go a long way in the community

SIOUX CITY -- Erin Webber-Dreeszen said the Sioux City Art Center building is a testament to the impact that donations, regardless of size, can have on a community.

In March, the Art Center celebrated the 25th anniversary of its 45,500-square-foot facility, which was designed by the Chicago architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. The then newly-constructed building, which opened on March 1, 1997, replaced the Art Center's previous location at 513 Nebraska St., the home of a former laundry and Moose Lodge and Banquet Hall.

Webber-Dreeszen, the Art Center's development coordinator, called the building, which was funded by a combination of large and small donations, a "jewel" of downtown.

"We had people who were donating, obviously, large sums of money. But, then, we had kids, adults, families who were donating literally dollars," she said. "That combined effort is what makes other large projects possible."

Sarah Morgan, director of Camp High Hopes, called the financial support that the Siouxland community gives the nonprofit "tremendous."

The 90-acre camp serves children, teens and adults with disabilities, special needs and chronic illnesses.

"We rely on their dedication to camp to continue to support our programs that are so important to our campers and their families. Camp does not receive any government funding, nor do we have a national parent organization to support us, so we rely heavily on our community," she said. "The majority of camp's annual operating support comes from individuals who believe in the life-changing mission of Camp High Hopes, and for that, we are so grateful."

Webber-Dreeszen said the Art Center needs everyone to participate in education and exhibition programming. She said she believes in "the power of many hands making light work."

"If you are donating a $20 gift to us, you're a part of that," she said. "I think that's something that people really feel, especially when they get involved in philanthropy and participating in all of the wonderful projects Sioux City has to offer."

Donating to the Art Center's annual fund supports full or partial scholarships for students to participate in classes, workshops and summer art camps. Donations also allow the Art Center to continue to grow its permanent collection and offer shows featuring national, international, regional and Sioux City artists. Admission to the Art Center is free six days a week year-round.

Non-traditional gifts work, too

Morgan said a donation of $20 to Camp High Hopes made online, over the phone, in person or by mail can be impactful. She said the nonprofit is also set up to accept donations in a variety of non-traditional ways, like gifts of real estate, stock, grain, cars and more.

"Since we are a local nonprofit, every dollar we raise stays right here in Siouxland to benefit people from Siouxland," she said. "That's particularly exciting because, when you donate to camp, you are truly helping your neighbors, your friends, your co-workers or your siblings send their loved ones to camp to experience things they would never otherwise have the chance to do so."

Instead of buying that cup of coffee or a fast-food meal for the person behind you at the drive-thru, Sioux City Public Schools Foundation Development Director Karen Harrison urges you to consider helping a child with their lunch balance through the nonprofit's 30|30|30 Project -- a dollar a day for 30 days.

"We exist to help out with all of those things our tax dollars don't cover," Harrison said. "We work with the district every year on what the priorities are going to be."

Besides paying overdue lunch accounts, the nonprofit also covers the cost of caps and gowns for graduating seniors who can't afford to purchase their own and supports STEM and arts and culture programming. Harrison said alumni, businesses that plan to hire the district's students in the future, as well as any resident of Sioux City should think about making a contribution.

"These kids are our future in Sioux City. Not all our kids are going to go to college, so it's important that we work on the trades and being good citizens as we look at different career pathways for kids," she said.

A big impact

Harrison said if 100 people from each of the East, West and North high school graduating classes, going back to 1970, donated $25 a year, the foundation could meet a lot of students' needs.

"We've got a lot of food insecure families. We have homeless students, who might be staying with friends or relatives. We have over 50 different languages being spoken in the homes now, as people migrate to Sioux City for some of the different companies we have in the area that recruit," she said. "Twenty-five dollars is huge. No one should ever underestimate what that can do."