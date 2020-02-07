Siouxland senior dancers bound into high-energy routines

SIOUX CITY -- Deep in a rehearsal mode, Barb McKenney is getting in touch with her inner alley cat.

"You have to think like a cat and you have to move like a cat," the Hinton, Iowa, woman said as she taught steps to a group of tap dancers at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations.

"Barb is so good at moving like a cat," Sharon Georgeson said in admiration as the song "Alley Cat" played in the background. "My dogs at home would be very confused."

McKenney was the instructor and team leader for a weekly class taught at the 313 Cook St. center.

"We call ourselves the Center Stage Tappers," McKenney said with a laugh. "We used to call ourselves the Happy Hoofers but changed it for obvious reasons."

A dancer since childhood, the 70-something McKenney has been teaching the Tuesday dance class for years.

"My mom got me into dancing as a little girl," she explained. "Then, it was for fun. Now, it is for fun and for exercise."

McKenney isn't kidding. She and her fellow tappers quickly move from routine to routine, all set to such songs as "Cab Driver," "Sugar" and, even, Roy Orbison's "Pretty Woman."