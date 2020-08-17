× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- A longtime airline pilot, Bruce Beecroft once flew a plane to 126 Iowa airports over the course of three days as part of a Fly Iowa aviation promotional program.

"I landed in 42 different airports over the course of three consecutive days in 2007," he explained. "Back then, there were 126 airports in the state. Nowadays, the number has actually dropped since the industry is getting smaller.

"Crazy, isn't it?" Beecroft said, chuckling at the memory. "Times change but life goes on."

Looking out onto his deck, he couldn't help but be reflective.

After all, Beecroft had decided to put his family's beloved Chalstrom Beach Plantation condominium up for sale.

"We've had so many fun years here," he said. "It's now time to let another family experience Okoboji."

A LIFETIME OF MEMORIES

Beecroft wasn't originally from the Okoboji area but his wife Cecile had strong family ties to Dickinson County.

"Cecile's family was associated with the Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp and she had such fond memories of the area," he said.

Indeed, it was Okoboji where Beecroft and Cecile honeymooned when they got married.

"That was in 1975," he noted with a smile. "Forty-five years ago this year."

While the couple settled down to raise a family in Sioux Falls, Okoboji was still a part of their lives.

A HOME AWAY FROM HOME

"Cecile and I knew we wanted to have a vacation place by the lakes," Beecroft said. "Originally, we considered buying a house. Then, we found out about this new condominium that was being built."

The condo was being built on picturesque Chalstrom Beach Road and the Beecrofts had their say on the amenities and characteristics they desired for their 1,542-square-foot home away from home.

"That was a big selling point for us," he said. "We didn't want a cookie-cutter condo. We wanted it to suit our needs. We were lucky enough to get in on the action early."

Since 1999, the modern-yet-comfortable condo has been a regular retreat for the Beecrofts and their two sons.

A DESTINATION THAT WAS 100 AWAY FROM HOME BUT SEEMED 1,000 MILES INSTEAD

"Once you think about it, Okoboji is only about 100 miles away from Sioux Falls, but when the family was up at the lakes it seemed like we were 1,000 miles way from home," Beecroft said with a grin. "All of our troubles and responsibilities seemed so far away."

This was certainly true for Cecile, who had a gourmet kitchen to make her signature baked goods.

"Having a beautiful kitchen with a custom-built baking counter and plenty of storage space was important to Cecile," Beecroft explained. "This kitchen always saw plenty of activity."

'LOFT'-Y LOCALE

If the kitchen was Cecile's domain, the condo's second-story loft became a fun hideaway for the Beecrofts' sons, Zachary and Alexander.

"The loft wasn't big but it was big enough for a couple of sleeping bags and a couple of brothers with big imaginations," Beecroft said.

Certainly, the condo had plenty of space for a pair of rambunctious boys.

FLOOR-TO-CEILING LUXURY

With two bedrooms, two bathrooms and incredible floor-to-ceiling height (in the main living area) of 16-and-a-half feet, the Chalstrom Beach Road property condo was substantial instead of closed off.

Beecroft saw to it that this philosophy applied to the Jacuzzi as well.

"Most Jacuzzis are about five feet," he said, shaking his head. "I'm over six feet tall. Our Jacuzzi needed to be six foot as well."

FUN ON THE LAKE

Having lakefront property meant access to the lake. Beecroft could see the beauty of Lake Okoboji from practically every direction of the family's loft.

"Most condos have a few windows facing the lake," he said, smiling. "On the other had, we have a bank of windows facing the lake."

More important, the condo had a boat slip that was private and provided easy access for the family's 30-foot boat and two jet skis.

"What's the use of having nice lakefront property when it's a pain to get to the lake?" Beecroft asked with a shrug. "Here, it is no fuss at all."

Which was important since Beecroft remembered his own childhood.

"My family had a vacation house when I was growing up," he said, chuckling. "Going there was never a vacation though. Seemed like we were always putting up fences, mowing grass and doing everything except having fun."

A RETREAT FROM EVERYDAY LIFE

"When my own family came up to our condo, I wanted it to be a retreat from our everyday lives," Beecroft said. "It ended up working out perfectly."

On various walls of the loft, there are photos of Zachary Beecroft, whom his dad calls "the best dentist in Sioux Falls," as well as Alexander Beecroft, whom his dad said is retired in Hawaii after a career in the U.S. Navy.

"Cecile and I have two terrific boys and our boys have given us three terrific grandsons," Beecroft said. "Unfortunately, everybody's busy and the condo wasn't being enjoyed as much as it should be."

The Beecrofts knew it was time to put it up for sale.

"There are people who own condos in Okoboji and rent them out whenever they're away," Beecroft said with a sigh. "The Chalstrom Beach condos were designed with families in mind. Why come here if you don't want to enjoy your own living accommodations?"

This is why he'd love to see a family purchase the condo and make it their own.

"Our condo is a place where memories can be made," Beecroft said. "That was certainly the case for my family."

