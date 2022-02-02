Tennis Center earning plaudits and new converts to the racquet sport

If you build it, they will come.

And if you were build it well, your new tennis center may be selected Facility of the Year.

That is what happened to First Serve Tennis Center, which was chosen the United States Professional Tennis Association's Missouri Valley Facility of the Year in September 2021, beating out similar tennis centers in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Which is pretty amazing since the 1500 Riverview Drive facility had only been open since January 2020.

"What impressed the USPTA was the physical design of the building, which included state-of-the-art lighting, a cushioned surface and viewing area," Wes Michaelson, a board member with the Siouxland Tennis Association, explained.

But what really sold the decision-makers was First Serve Tennis Center's staff, like its tennis director Danny Graves.

"First Serve won in large part due to the exceptional effort of Graves, (who makes) learning and playing tennis fun for a growing number of Siouxland kids and adults," the USPTA said in a statement.

"This is exactly what we wanted First Serve to become," Michaelson said. "We wanted tennis to be fun and accessible to everybody who wanted to play the sport, year-round."

Indeed, the idea for an all-season, indoor tennis court was born at a surprise birthday party for local tennis player Roger Bohnenkamp more than five years ago.

"During the party, we got to commiserating on just how inadequate indoor tennis was in Siouxland," Michaelson recalled. "Someone's got to do something about it. Well, I guess it turned out to be members of the Siouxland Tennis Association."

According to First Serve general manager Scott Bieber, Siouxland Tennis board members toured tennis facilities across the Midwest, observing their tennis programs.

"We got to see what worked and, more important, what didn't work in other communities," he said.

Construction on the 25,300-square-foot facility -- with a $1.5 million price tag -- began in May 2019.

First Serve's climate-controlled facility has three indoor courts, each with dimensions suitable for Division I college tennis matches.

Michaelson said several local colleges already utilize First Serve courts for practice. Talks have also been under way for college tournaments to be held inside the building.

"This wouldn't simply be good for First Serve," he said. "It would also help local restaurants, hotels and bars. It would be similar to the economic impact from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has with its women's volleyball and basketball tournaments at Sioux City's Tyson Events Center."

Michaelson said sports facilities have the ability to enhance the quality of life for people of all ages.

"It helps to make Siouxland a more complete, attractive community," he said.

First Serve tennis director Danny Graves shared Michaelson's enthusiasm.

"Not only do we provide junior and adult clinics, leagues, tournaments and private/semi-private tennis lessons, we also provide need-based scholarships and fee structures," Graves said.

"Tennis has a reputation for being an expensive sport," he acknowledged. "One of our aims is to make the sport available to everybody."

And the younger a person gets into the sport, the better.

"The youngest person that I've taught tennis to was a 3-year-old," Graves said. "I've even had students who were over the age of 80."

"Tennis is a game that keeps you young," Michaelson added. "There are many health benefits."

Among those: increasing a person's aerobic capacities, lowering blood pressure, improving metabolic functions, increasing bone density and lowering body fat.

Even better is the fact that tennis is also a lot of fun.

"Tennis is a sport you can play with friends and with your family," Graves said. "It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or if you've been playing tennis for a long time. We promise you will have a good time."

