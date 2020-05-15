The last man on Earth to harrowing canoe trips: Sioux Cityans share their top getaway books

"Even after the worst imaginable thing happened, (Dent) manages to endure and find a rich, fulfilling life along the way," Austin said. "I've laughed more reading this book than almost any book I have ever read."

Mara Hall is always on the hunt for a new book.

As the coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College's Institute for Lifelong Learning, she regularly programs book clubs for members.

Even when she isn't working, Hall is reading.

Right now, she's reading "Sourdough," a quirky, critically acclaimed book from novelist Robin Sloan. The book revolves around Lois Clary who, as a software engineer, has plenty of technical smarts, and armed with a magical sourdough starter, is a whiz in the kitchen.

"'Sourdough' is the perfect read for right now," Hall said. "Not only is it a fun read but you learn about making sourdough. I'd argue that there are two main character: Lois and the sourdough starter."

If you're looking for a thriller, Hall recommended novelist Peter Heller's "The River."