ORANGE CITY, Iowa | Year after year, people from all over the world -- the Netherlands, Southeast Asia, Mexico -- flock to the small Northwest Iowa community of Orange City, which was founded by Dutch settlers, to take in the beautiful sight of blooming tulip beds that are scattered around the city.
The Orange City Tulip Festival, a celebration of Dutch Heritage, draws upwards of 100,000 people over three-and-a-half days who marvel at dancing children and adults in the streets, indulge in Dutch treats and visit a dozen replica windmills.
The festival began as a small celebration in 1936. It took a break during World War II, but is otherwise always held the third weekend in May.
Mike Hofman, executive director of the Orange City Chamber of Commerce, said the economic impact that the annual festival has on local businesses is difficult to quantify. There is no admission fee or official gates that visitors must pass through to enter.
The marketing benefits the Tulip Festival provides, however, are significant for business owners in the city of 6,100 people, which serves as the county seat of Sioux County.
Based on receipts from vendors and the carnival, as well as looking at crowd size and availability of parking each day, Hofman said the festival definitely has grown over the years. Last year, for the first time, the festival kicked off Wednesday night with a car show.
"That was a huge success. We had beautiful weather," Hofman said. "We're looking forward to another great year."
Throughout the weekend of the Tulip Festival, Hofman said restaurants and hotels in and outside the city are full. He said local businesses from hardware stores to gas stations see an uptick in foot traffic.
"They all see an influx of people because the vendors that are here for three and a half days have stuff break down and they need to go to the hardware store," he said. "People leaving town -- they need to get gas so they can get back home. People have family in town, so they're going out to eat."
Preparation for the festival begins in June the year before. The Chamber of Commerce's main duty is preparing the community to be in the spotlight. Hofman said festival organizers try to change up the event a little each year to keep it lively. Over the years, a second parade, food vendors and carnival rides have all been added.
To spur interest, Hofman said the Tulip Queen and her court have been making the media rounds. He said his office is busy mailing brochures, selling parade and night show tickets and fielding phone calls about the festival.
"The weather has turned a bit more positive the last couple days. People are starting to think spring," he said in early April. "When people think spring, they think the Orange City Tulip Festival."