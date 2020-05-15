Up from the Earth allows gardeners to supply Sioux City area food pantries

Randy Burnight has always loved the start of the planting season and, this year, he is keeping his fingers crossed for a bumper crop of radishes, beets, turnips, potatoes and anything else that suits his fancy.
"My grandma inspired my love of gardening and I've been tending to one ever since I was a young boy," the retired Sioux City dentist explained. "There is something therapeutic and gratifying about being in a garden."
Always willing to pay it forward, Burnight is also encouraging his own grandkids to take up gardening.
"My grandchildren love to eat peas, right off the pods," he said with a laugh. "Plus they love to play in the dirt. Guess every gardener doesn't mind getting a bit dirty."
Another thing gardeners enjoy is sharing the fruits -- and the veggies -- of their labor.
This is the idea behind Up from the Earth, a nonprofit organization that Burnight founded in 2014.
Comprised of area educators, master gardeners and anyone with a green thumb, Up from the Earth encourages people to "grow an extra row" while distributing the excess produce to nearly 30 Siouxland church and community food pantries.
"Gardeners are proud of their gardens and what they grow is always a source of pride for them," Burnight noted. "Growing an extra row or two is no problem, believe me."
He is a true believer in living a greener lifestyle.
Burnight has been involved with the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach's Master Garden program for nearly 30 years. He is the food pantry manager at Sioux City's First Lutheran Church and a recipient of the American Red Cross' Heroes of the Heartland Award.
More than that, he still gets a kick out of seeing something he planted, grow out of the ground.
"It is wonderful to plant seeds at the start of the season and end up with something you care share with your family on the dinner table," Burnight said.
This is why Burnight as well as other Up from the Earth members love to participate in the Pick a Better Snack programs offered in conjunction with ISU Extension & Outreach and the Sioux City Community School District.
"Ask a small child where vegetables come from," he suggested with chuckle. "A lot of times, they'll say vegetables come from grocery stores.
"Although some children will say vegetables comes from farms, they think you need a lot more space when you really don't."
Burnight said a fun project for kids is to grow a garden in their backyards or in pots or in planters that can fit on most windowsills.
"Children have a greater appreciation for food that they had a hand in growing," he said.
Well, perhaps, kids can also grow an extra row, right?
According to Burnight, this year may be unusually challenging since more people are likely to need food pantries.
"Since our organization was founded, Up from the Earth has grown more than 130,000 pounds of produce," he explained. "That about 390,000 individual servings of fresh fruits or vegetables over the past six years."
Talk about going green. Burnight wouldn't have it any other way.
OK, here are a few more quick questions: Is there any fruit or veggie that Burnight doesn't like?
"No, not that I can think of," he said, pausing for a moment.
Here's one last query? What's the best part of having a vegetable garden: tending to crops or eating the end product?
"I like them both," Burnight said, diplomatically.
