Up from the Earth allows gardeners to supply Sioux City area food pantries

He is a true believer in living a greener lifestyle.

Burnight has been involved with the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach's Master Garden program for nearly 30 years. He is the food pantry manager at Sioux City's First Lutheran Church and a recipient of the American Red Cross' Heroes of the Heartland Award.

More than that, he still gets a kick out of seeing something he planted, grow out of the ground.

"It is wonderful to plant seeds at the start of the season and end up with something you care share with your family on the dinner table," Burnight said.

This is why Burnight as well as other Up from the Earth members love to participate in the Pick a Better Snack programs offered in conjunction with ISU Extension & Outreach and the Sioux City Community School District.

"Ask a small child where vegetables come from," he suggested with chuckle. "A lot of times, they'll say vegetables come from grocery stores.

"Although some children will say vegetables comes from farms, they think you need a lot more space when you really don't."

Burnight said a fun project for kids is to grow a garden in their backyards or in pots or in planters that can fit on most windowsills.