USD researchers working on breakthrough treatment for meth overdose

"A meth overdose involves more complicated physiological processes," he said.

Currently there is no single treatment for meth overdose. Narcan (noloxone) has been used for years to reverse overdoses of heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone and related drugs, which can be fatal; its efficacy is well-known. But there is no such antidote in the case of meth, though researchers are trying.

Wang's research on nanoparticles was, in its earlier days, not thought of as any kind of treatment for meth overdose. But, by chance, it caught the attention of Lisa McFadden, an assistant professor and researcher of basic biomedical sciences at USD.

"He was talking with another researcher and I just happened to be there, and he was saying, 'Oh, it binds to all these different transmitters,'" McFadden said. "(And I thought), 'Wow, those are the transmitters released by meth. It would be fabulous if we could try to target that, so we could potentially reduce some of the toxic effects of the drug itself.'"

So Wang and McFadden, and their small teams of graduate and post-doctoral students, began a collaboration through USD's Center for Brain and Behavior Research, which is part of the medical school.