What makes a burger stand out? Burger & Company know

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- How do you create the perfect burger?

If you ask Kristi Leigh, beefy, never-frozen patties are a key component. From there, you can add layers upon layers of flavors.

"It is hard to mess up a burger but it isn't easy to make a burger stand out," she explained. "We try to make food that is distinctive as well as delicious."

Along with her husband Bruce, Leigh owns Burger & Company, a fast-casual eatery located at 1603 Hill Ave., in addition to a similar operation located in Old Hickory, Tennessee.

An accountant as well as an interior designer, Leigh opened Burger & Company at an especially inopportune time.

"We were all set to open when COVID hit," she recalled. "That made things challenging but we survived it."

Actually, Burger & Company did more than just survive. The eatery acquired a reputation for innovative grub.

"We take so much pride in developing original burgers," Leigh explained. "We make everything fresh, right down to house-made sauces. That is so important because we're developing layers of flavors that complement each sandwich."