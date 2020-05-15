What you don't know about lawns: Sioux City expert trims away fictions

MD: For those who are experiencing lawn-care issues, what would be some strategies for them?

LB: It depends on how bad it is, because a lot of that time, portions of the lawn, most of the lawn, just depending on how much of it is bad, may need to be re-seeded or sodded. But then you face some other issues with weeds and so forth. If you seed in the spring, you can't put down a pre-emergent, a crabgrass pre-emergent or a post-emergent weed control, until the grass has matured enough. Otherwise it'll stop it from germinating and/or kill it, just depending on where it's at in its life cycle. Then you face some other issues throughout the year with weed control. So it just depends on how bad it is, what the solution is.

MD: Sometimes in the summertime you'll see those little signs in the lawns that say, 'This lawn has been sprayed' or whatever the wording is, 'Stay off it' -- is that just a general cautionary thing, or, the lawn chemicals that get applied, are those -- for example, if I'm walking the dog, do I need to really keep him far away from that lawn?