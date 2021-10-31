While working with her parents, McManamy finds perfect balance between work and family

Sydney McManamy acknowledges she has an addiction, but has no interest in finding a cure.

"Call it an occupational hazard," the United Real Estate Solutions real estate agent said with a smile. "I can't help checking my cellphone every

few minutes. I never want to receive a message and leave anyone hanging."

A 2016 East High School graduate and a 2020 University of Nebraska graduate, McManamy got into the business of real estate at quite possibly the worst possible time.

"I graduated college with a bachelor's in business management during a COVID-19 lockdown," she says, sighing. "Then, I started my career, selling homes, during a COVID-19 lockdown. Perfect timing, right?"

Despite those bumps in the road, McManamy remains positive.

"People tell me I perform well under pressure," she allows. "I've tested that theory a lot over the past year-and-a-half."

Still, McManamy didn't originally see real estate as a career option, even though her grandfather Ron McManamy was a longtime Sioux City Realtor.

It also didn't hurt that her dad, Kevin McManamy, also happens to be president of United Real Estate Solutions.

No, initially, McManamy aspired to have a career similar to her mom, Kristie Ver Mulm.

Currently, Ver Mulm is United Real Estate Solutions' communications director. However, she is best known for her role as news anchor and producer for KTIV, a position she held for more than 17 years.

"For my entire life, I've heard, 'Sydney, you look just like your mom,' or 'Sydney, on the telephone, you sound just like your mom,'" McManamy explains. "When you hear that often enough, you start taking it seriously."

So, did McManamy ever picture herself as a television news anchor?

"To be perfectly honest, I originally wanted to star in those eating competition-types of shows, because that would be so awesome," she says, laughing. "Yeah, TV was something I considered."

Growing up with high-profile parents was something that McManamy and her younger brother Sean were used to.

"Sean and I always knew what mom and dad did for a living," she says. "But, at home, they were simply mom and dad."

Did dad have to bring work home on occasion? Sure, that's to be expected when you run a business. Was mom always available to turn up at nighttime school activities? No, she had a newscast to anchor.

"It was never an issue for Sean and me," McManamy says. "It was only when we got older that we realized how many sacrifices our parents made for us. We only saw the good things."

Well, maybe yes. And maybe no.

"Sydney may only remember the happy stuff, but she knows plenty of behind-the-scenes things," Kristie Ver Mulm McManamy says with a chuckle.

Pressed a bit further, McManamy admits mom has a point.

"Sean and I always had a good mix of both of our parents," she explains. "I'm a very social person yet I also have a business side. Sean wants to be an airline pilot and is very detail-driven like dad. Still, he has a lot of similarities to mom."

Having said that, McManamy acknowledges her parents are both helpful in very different ways.

"Mom is my go-to person when it comes to anything related to communications," she says. "Dad is my go-to math guy."

Despite that, McManamy can't bring herself to call dad by his first name.

"My dad worked with his dad, so he called my grandfather Ron on the job," she says. "Even though our roles are professional at work and personal at home, I still struggle calling my dad Kevin at work."

Showing off her cubicle at United Real Estate Solutions' downtown office, McManamy says it was challenging to shake off the impression that she was "the coach's kid."

"I think that was more about me being insecure," she says. "Everyone here has been nothing but positive and supportive of me."

Even after a rough, pandemic-related start, McManamy has found a perfect balance to her role as a real estate agent.

"I like being social and meeting with people, like my mom," she says. "I've also come to come to appreciate the more entrepreneurial side of personality, just like dad."

"I really have the best of both worlds."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.