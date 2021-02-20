Winter woes -- from snow blindness to exercising outside

We asked Dr. Robert Andrews some of our most pressing questions about winter health. Here's how he enlightened us.
How common is snow blindness? How damaging can it be?
Photokeratitis or UV keratitis is damage to the cornea, the clear part of the eye that covers the iris and pupil, by UV light. The most common causes of this damage are “snow blindness” and “arc eye” in welders but can occur from any source of UV light including sunlamps and UV cleaning lamps. It causes bilateral eye pain, sensitivity to light, and red eyes about six to 12 hours after exposure. Treatment is supportive with lubricating and analgesic eye drops. The cornea heals quickly, and symptoms usually resolve in one or two days. Repeated episodes can lead to corneal degeneration and vision loss. The good new is it is avoidable by wearing protective eyewear, for example UV blocking sunglasses while skiing or a welder’s mask when welding.
Since outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor ones from a COVID-19 perspective, how can we continue to hold them in the cold winter?
This is a good question as the CDC rates small outdoor events where individuals stay six feet apart and wear masks in the second-lowest “more risk” category, just above “lowest risk”. In the winter it is always important to check the weather and plan ahead. Dressing appropriately in layers, including hats and gloves, that can be removed so as not to become too hot is recommended. Keeping an eye on the time is also important, as its easy to lose track of time when with good company and long exposure to the cold increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Planning ahead with a fire pit or warm drinks can help to ease the cold.
I like running outside for exercise, but I'm concerned about doing so when roads might be slippery and temperatures cold. How can I stay safe jogging in winter?
I admire your commitment to fitness. Wearing athletic gear that is intended for cold weather can help you stay warm while wicking away sweat. Using footwear with additional grip, for example, shoes intended for cross-country running, will help maintain better grip in slippery conditions, but there is always a risk when running in icy conditions. If you end up running on the cleared roads, remember to wear high visibility accessories, so that drivers can easily see and take precautions when passing.
Why are shots given in different parts of the body and why are some oral? What does location have to do with it?
They are given in areas that will elicit the best immune response. Some do better in muscle tissues; those are usually given in the deltoid or outer thigh. Some do better in fatty tissue just under the skin; those are usually given in the upper outer triceps area. There are a few vaccines that can be given by other routes, such as orally for the Rota virus vaccine and as a nasal spray for some influenza vaccines. The reason you will see additional areas getting injected is that if multiple vaccines are required, each should be given at a separate site, so this can lead to getting shots in additional areas like the gluteal.
How safe is an indoor exercise class? Do I need to wear a mask? Should I even contemplate going or am I better off exercising at home?
An indoor exercise class would fall into the CDC’s second-highest risk category “higher risk." It would definitely be recommended to stay six feet apart, wear a mask and stay home if you have any contact with sick individuals or developed symptoms. If you are able to work out at home either using an exercise video or Zoom class, that would fall into the CDC’s “lowest risk” category.
What is the difference between ibuprofen, acetaminophen and aspirin? What do you use when?
Ibuprofen, Aspirin and Naproxen are all non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) that are used for pain, inflammation and fever reduction. Aspirin should be avoided in children as it can cause a reaction if they have recently had a viral illness. Acetaminophen is used for pain and fever, but does not have the anti-inflammatory effect of NSAIDs.
Are there non-medicine ways of dealing with depression? I’m weary of quarantining at home but I don’t want to start using a drug that I might not get rid of.
Lots of people are dealing with increased feelings of depression due to the isolation of COVID-19, in addition to the usual winter doldrums. There are several things you can do to help that do not include medications. Setting a schedule for yourself, exercising at home and setting achievable goals have all been found to help with depression. Talking with a therapist is another good way to work through the thoughts that lead to depression. However, good mental well-being is the goal, and starting a medication can be a good addition to your treatment regimen and does not have to be permanent. If you are feeling down or like hurting yourself or others, there are numerous resources to reach out to.