Winter woes -- from snow blindness to exercising outside

How safe is an indoor exercise class? Do I need to wear a mask? Should I even contemplate going or am I better off exercising at home?

An indoor exercise class would fall into the CDC’s second-highest risk category “higher risk." It would definitely be recommended to stay six feet apart, wear a mask and stay home if you have any contact with sick individuals or developed symptoms. If you are able to work out at home either using an exercise video or Zoom class, that would fall into the CDC’s “lowest risk” category.

What is the difference between ibuprofen, acetaminophen and aspirin? What do you use when?

Ibuprofen, Aspirin and Naproxen are all non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) that are used for pain, inflammation and fever reduction. Aspirin should be avoided in children as it can cause a reaction if they have recently had a viral illness. Acetaminophen is used for pain and fever, but does not have the anti-inflammatory effect of NSAIDs.

Are there non-medicine ways of dealing with depression? I’m weary of quarantining at home but I don’t want to start using a drug that I might not get rid of.