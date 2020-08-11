With performances canceled, Okoboji native musician Damon Dotson spent spring at home with new baby

"It just seems to get a little bigger, or a little more special every year," Dotson said of Lake Affect.

But it wasn't meant to be this year.

Dotson's performances had ground to a halt in mid-March, just as the pandemic was taking hold in Iowa. He had been set to perform a St. Patrick's Day show, but that was canceled -- and on that day, Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a statewide public health disaster emergency, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other public establishments. It was not a good time for musicians, or anybody else.

For weeks that dragged into months, a shroud of uncertainty hung over the Lake Affect show, just as it loomed over everything else.

After holding out "as long as we could," Dotson announced on Facebook late in May that there would be no Lake Affect in 2020. The pandemic made the whole thing untenable.

"That was pretty much solely my decision," he said.

"Every sponsor that I called to notify them, or a friend that would call and I would have to break them the news that, yeah it's not happening, I would get more and more sad about it," he added. "I'm still mad that it's not happening."