Yoga proves to be effective exercise for older Sioux City residents

"Everybody can do some yoga moves," she says. "But everybody may not be comfortable doing it on a mat on the floor."

Which is why Plantenberg's students perform classic moves in a seated position.

"The sad fact is we're not always as flexible as we were when younger," she says. "Chair yoga is a safer approach while maintaining all of the health benefits of regular yoga."

Always interested in physical fitness, Plantenberg began teaching a Silver Sneakers class for senior citizens while living in Grand Island, Nebraska.

"Balance and core training is so important as we get older," she advises. "Perhaps just as important is psychological benefit of yoga."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In fact, Plantenberg always begins her class with a series of breathing exercise.

"Yoga allows you to become aware of how to breathe," she says. "This is how you can improve brain function, lower stress levels and increase lung capacities."

Sadly, this may have be easier said than done during a pandemic.

Even though the Siouxland Center for Active Generations continue to offer yoga several times a week, Plantenberg has yet to resume her every regular class due to concerns over COVID-19.