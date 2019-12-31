A sweet place to visit: Sugar Shack lures them into Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- The "Sweetest Bakery in Iowa" is located in an easy-to-miss storefront, a block or two, north of the downtown district.
In business for nearly 20 years, Sugar Shack Bakery, 700 Jennings St., has been named the "Sweetest Bakery" in the Hawkeye State by Dawn Foods Products, an internationally known bakery service provider.
Owned by Claudia Hessa, Sugar Shack Bakery competed against more than 1,100 bakeries across the country for the honor.
"In the past, we've been voted one of the top ten bakeries in Iowa plus we've been a recipient for the Siouxland's Choice Award," Hessa said. "But being named the sweetest bakery in the state is truly a nice honor for me and my staff."
You have to give Hessa and her pastry-making posse plenty of props, since the bakery is actually staffed around the clock.
"Our store hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays," she said. "Since we're limited to a certain number of ovens, we stagger our work shift."
Which makes sense since Sugar Shack Bakery makes everything from cakes to cupcakes to bars to truffles in addition to its best-selling cookies,
Hessa said she and her cookie artisans are always pushing the envelope when it comes to designs.
"We try to keep abreast of the cookie trends," she said.
Ultimately, she isn't in the business of pleasing critics. Instead, Sugar Shack gets plenty of thumbs up from its fans.
This is also true for Brightside Cafe, a popular 525 Fourth St. eatery which is also trying to be a good downtown neighbor.
PAYING IT FORWARD BY FEEDING IT FORWARD
Juan Munoz always thought a downtown diner should be a part of the fabric of a community.
That has been his philosophy Munoz has had since he and his younger brother Erik Munoz opened Brightside in May 2018.
For the past few months, Brightside has offered a new "Feed It Forward" program in which guests can help feed those who cannot afford a meal.
"Restaurant in other communities have seen success with the program," Munoz said. "Guests can pay in advance for a breakfast and lunch while signing a card and leaving an inspiring message."
Customer can feed it forward with a to-go box that includes a sub sandwich, a side and a drink, a Sunday Brunch Buffet plate or any other type of meal.
For instance, a person identified only as Jessi paid for a breakfast platter with coffee, encouraging a hungry recipient to "never give up."
A full-time chiropractor as well as a restaurateur, Munoz has often thought about opening a downtown deli that could transition from a place for specialty omelets and coffee in the morning and soups, salads and sandwiches at noon.
Since the restaurant's opening, the Brightside Omelet (filled with bacon, tomatoes and smothered in cheese and topped with avocado) and the Grizzly Omelet (loaded with lots of ham, bacon, sausage and cheese) are tops with the A.M. crowd.
Additionally, the Brightside Club (smoked ham, oven-roasted turkey, roast beef, cheddar cheese and mayo) and the Brightside Burger (a one-third pound all-beef burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, cheese and a zesty sauce) have earned raves at lunchtime.
A more recent innovation has been a 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday buffet, with an ever-changing menu.
"We are always expanding our Sunday buffet offerings," Munoz explained, "but people seem to love our first-Sunday-of-the-month Mexican buffet that has carnitas, a chorizo egg bake, pazole, enchiladas and much more."
While Brightside is doing OK when it comes to business, many people aren't so fortunate.
Guests can add a "Feed It Forward" card to a wall, specifying the type of meal that they want given to a stranger. Munoz said the meals aren't targeted toward a particular group. He just doesn't want anyone to take of the system.
"We never make judgments because anyone can come up short," Munoz said. "Nobody should go hungry."
So far, most of the "Feed It Forward" recipients say they'd like to return the favor as soon as they can. This is exactly what Munoz wanted.
"We want everyone who walks through our Brightside doors to experience our positivity," he said. "We also want to spread this positivity when they leave."
"Paying it forward through a small act of kindness can be a beautiful thing," he said.