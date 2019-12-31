A sweet place to visit: Sugar Shack lures them into Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- The "Sweetest Bakery in Iowa" is located in an easy-to-miss storefront, a block or two, north of the downtown district.

In business for nearly 20 years, Sugar Shack Bakery, 700 Jennings St., has been named the "Sweetest Bakery" in the Hawkeye State by Dawn Foods Products, an internationally known bakery service provider.

Owned by Claudia Hessa, Sugar Shack Bakery competed against more than 1,100 bakeries across the country for the honor.

"In the past, we've been voted one of the top ten bakeries in Iowa plus we've been a recipient for the Siouxland's Choice Award," Hessa said. "But being named the sweetest bakery in the state is truly a nice honor for me and my staff."

You have to give Hessa and her pastry-making posse plenty of props, since the bakery is actually staffed around the clock.

"Our store hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays," she said. "Since we're limited to a certain number of ovens, we stagger our work shift."

Which makes sense since Sugar Shack Bakery makes everything from cakes to cupcakes to bars to truffles in addition to its best-selling cookies,