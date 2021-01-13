After rocky fall, Siouxland Expo Center anticipating some larger events in 2021

SIOUX CITY -- Events with large crowds were frowned upon at the time of the Siouxland Expo Center's opening late in the summer of 2020, and by November they were banned outright. It was not a good time to be the newly opened Expo Center.
In the months immediately after its opening, the Expo Center was in use daily for small events -- practices for local sports teams, a United Way event, another event for city employees, and the like. Then, on Nov. 16, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation limiting the size of events -- an order that harkened back to the bad old days of the spring when COVID-19 first arrived and most public spaces were closed.
This made for an odd state of affairs at the $15-million Expo Center, designed to accommodate as many as 2,900 people. The venue went dark until Dec. 10.
Perhaps the quiet first months of the Expo Center's existence will make a poor predictor of what's to come. Someday the venue might welcome any and all comers for blockbuster events.
"We are planning a big volleyball tournament for the end of February, and we will be hosting the Siouxland Home Show in the middle of March," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said in November, before the governor's proclamation was issued.
Still, the Expo Center had been in use on a daily basis before the governor's proclamation -- just without the kinds of events that attract crowds.
"It's obviously tough to book a lot of that stuff, with what's going on with COVID right now, but we've been very pleasantly surprised by all the requests and interest in the artificial turf rentals, we're working with lots of groups, we get requests every day," he said.
The Expo Center, with its 55,000 square feet of turf and 80,000 square feet of arena space, took slightly more than a year to build. By November, the last remaining finishing touches on the Expo Center were being completed and installed -- dividers for the turf, retractable bleachers and a few other, minor items.
"There are things that are still being worked on, but we are open for business," Salvatore said in November. "We've had a couple small rentals in our banquet room in late August, and we've been waiting for our netting, field dividers to get installed in the arena, but we started doing some rentals the last week of October."
The Expo Center wasn't the only newer facility of its type in Sioux City to be impacted by the surge of COVID-19 cases in the fall.
The Arena Sports Academy on Nov. 11 issued new coronavirus protocols, requiring Arena staff to go through mandatory virus screenings prior to each of their shifts; asking anyone entering the facility to screen themselves at home for virus symptoms; requiring anyone who enters the facility to wear a mask; allowing only two spectators per athlete; and requiring six feet of distance between spectator groups. Parents of players are not allowed to attend practices at the Arena.
Complementing other venues
When not in use for sporting events, the Expo Center's turf can be rolled up, revealing a concrete floor with electrical hookups and the ability to accommodate as many as 400 booths for expo-type events, like the Home Show, which in years past was held at the Sioux City Convention Center.
The Expo Center is capable of accommodating games, practices and civic events in a similar fashion to other venues in the city -- the Convention Center, the Tyson Events Center, the Arena, and to a lesser extent some hotel events spaces and even the Ho-Chunk Centre's atrium.
But Salvatore said the Expo Center isn't stepping on anybody's toes. It's more a complement to those other venues.
"It's just another option for people to do their events in the Siouxland area," Salvatore said. "We're not trying to take everything and house it under the Expo Center's roof, we're trying to bring new events to the area."