After rocky fall, Siouxland Expo Center anticipating some larger events in 2021

Still, the Expo Center had been in use on a daily basis before the governor's proclamation -- just without the kinds of events that attract crowds.

"It's obviously tough to book a lot of that stuff, with what's going on with COVID right now, but we've been very pleasantly surprised by all the requests and interest in the artificial turf rentals, we're working with lots of groups, we get requests every day," he said.

The Expo Center, with its 55,000 square feet of turf and 80,000 square feet of arena space, took slightly more than a year to build. By November, the last remaining finishing touches on the Expo Center were being completed and installed -- dividers for the turf, retractable bleachers and a few other, minor items.

"There are things that are still being worked on, but we are open for business," Salvatore said in November. "We've had a couple small rentals in our banquet room in late August, and we've been waiting for our netting, field dividers to get installed in the arena, but we started doing some rentals the last week of October."

The Expo Center wasn't the only newer facility of its type in Sioux City to be impacted by the surge of COVID-19 cases in the fall.