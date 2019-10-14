SIOUX CITY -- When Cone Park opened in 2017, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said he and the rest of the staff faced a bit of a learning curve. With a second year of winter operation now on the books and a third year on the horizon, Salvatore said any remaining wrinkles have been ironed out.
"We're excited for the upcoming winter," said Salvatore, who noted that attendance has been "very consistent" from the inaugural year through the park's second year.
More than 20,000 people visited Cone Park during its first winter of operation, which stretched from mid-December to March 11, 2017. Salvatore said Cone Park's tourism draw has been "a pleasant surprise."
Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, boasts a 700-foot tubing hill, refrigerated 5,400-square-foot ice skating rink, fire pit and day lodge. In the summer months, the rink is converted to a splash pad. Visitors also have access to a two-mile trail loop.
"Especially during Christmas break, we're seeing people from all over the country," Salvatore said. "We weren't sure going into this project how far out we were going to reach, but we are seeing people from the tri-state area. People are driving upwards of a couple hours to come to Cone Park, staying in hotels and everything else."
In February, the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa bestowed the 2019 "outstanding attraction" honor on the all-seasons park. Salvatore said he was "very appreciate" of getting that recognition.
"Of all the new attractions that have been added to the state for the larger cities, we were selected as the top. It just goes to show you how much of an impact Cone Park has not only had on the Siouxland region, but also the entire state," he said.
Cone Park has its own snow-making equipment, so it can operate even when Mother Nature doesn't cooperate in the winter. The tubing hill, which usually has at least six lanes open, can accommodate up to 225 users during three-hour sessions. Snow Glow Tubing, an LED light show set to music, is also offered during some nighttime sessions.
During Cone Park's second year, the ice skating rink was open for the entire winter season. New to the park was a year-round outdoor restroom by the ice skating rink and Blue Bunny Hill, which is sponsored by Wells Enterprises, makers of Blue Bunny Ice Cream. Located next to the main tubing hill, Blue Bunny Hill is a shorter hill designed for people of all ages.
"Our snow glow lights were improved from the first year to the second year; and we're looking at making some additional improvements to those lights for the third year," Salvatore said. "Also for next year, we're going to be adjusting the grade for our bunny hill to make that a little bit more enjoyable."