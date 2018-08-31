SIOUX CITY -- On the walls of Brightside Cafe & Deli, a guest can find an inspirational quotation from such intellectual big shots as Mark Twain, Mahatma Gandhi and Albus Dumbledore.
Um, do we mean Dumbledore, as in the headmaster of J.K. Rowling's fictional Hogswart School of Witchcraft, featured in the "Harry Potter" series of books and movies? Yup, the very same.
"We want to be the place where people can relax and escape their hectic lives," Erik Munoz said inside the eatery's dining room. "They may only be here for breakfast or lunch or a coffee break. We want to represent the bright side in the lives of our guests."
A BRIGHT SPOT FOR COMFORT FOOD FANS
It had long been the dream of Munoz, and his brother Juan Munoz, of opening their own restaurant.
When Little Chicago Deli, a downtown Sioux City mainstay for more than 30 years, closed abruptly in October 2017, the Munoz brothers knew the 525 Fourth St. location would be perfect for them.
"Juan and I envisioned this would be a terrific place for a deli-style restaurant that would serve coffee and specialty omelets in the morning, as well as soups, salads and sandwiches for lunch," Munoz said. "There are enough office workers who want something better than fast food."
At Brightside Cafe, made-from-scratch comfort food has been turning heads.
For instance, the Grizzly Omelet -- which includes ham, bacon, sausage and cheese mixed into an egg -- is enough to satisfy even the hungriest of bears.
Similarly, the Brightside Burger -- an all-beef patty served with pickles, lettuce and onions -- is already becoming a signature item at lunch time.
"I think what makes the Brightside Burger is the sauce," general manager Karla Ruby said. "The sauce give it a kick."
FRESH INGREDIENTS GIVE FLAIR TO CLASSIC ITALIAN
Variety is the spice of life, especially when you're M's on 4th executive chef Melis Spencer.
"We have to please very appetite," she said, inside the 1021 Fourth St. eatery. "If you want (something hearty like) a Lobster Mac and Cheese, we have that. If you want a lighter Grilled Steak Salad, we have that as well."
Spencer said she loves giving M's diners plenty of options.
Creating new meals in very special," she said. "It's my favorite part of the job."
So, what has Spencer been working on lately? Right now, she's been busy expanding M's small appetizers menu.
Appealing to diners who prefer to sample from several appetizers in place of a main course, Spencer is especially pleased with the Grilled Lamb Kebabs (grilled garlic and herb-marinated lamb served with a house-made Tzatziki sauce) and the Lobster Fonduta (lobster, herbs and a blend of cheese baked until bubbly and served with lavosh).
For those seeking something lighter, she recommended the Seared Ahi tuna (sesame-crusted ahi tuna served with roasted corn and pepper salad, mixed greens, along with a blood orange vinaigrette and avocado citrus aioli).
Also popular is M's unique take on chicken wings."Our wings are baked as opposed to deep-fried," Spencer said. "Instead of a Buffalo sauce, M's Chicken Wings are tossed with a blend of spices and garlic butter. Diners can then dip the wings into a blue cheese dip that has blistered shishito peppers."
M's restaurant chef Jeni Van Beek is pleased to be giving the opportunity to use quality ingredients.
"You can create something special with just an handful of ingredients," she said. "That's true when all of the ingredients are good."
A graduate of Western Iowa Tech Community College's culinary arts program, Van Beek began her career as an intern at M's before working her way up to being a pastry chef before taking over the restaurant's busy kitchen in October 2017.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Van Beek credited her grandma as being her culinary inspiration.
"I learned how to bake by watching my grandma," she said. "No matter how hard I try, my chocolate chip cookies will never be as good as grandma's. Maybe, my cooking can compare to grandma's."
At Brightside Cafe & Deli, Erik Munoz relates a similar story.
"Brightside wouldn't have become a reality if it wasn't for my dad," Munoz said of Pablo Munoz, a local property manager. "When my brother Juan and I were making repairs to the cafe, our dad was working along side us."
"Dad taught us about having a strong work ethic and to always believe in ourselves," he added.
So, did Munoz's dad also teach him how to make satisfying, stick-to-your-ribs comfort food?
"Yeah, dad knows how to use a hammer but he also knows how to use a spatula," Munoz said with a smile.