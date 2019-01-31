SIOUX CITY -- How would you like your Milwaukee Wiener House "Barker" hot dog?
With plenty of sauerkraut and Technicolor yellow mustard, we hope!
What, you want it with ketchup!?! Sorry, that isn't allowed inside the eatery at 301 Douglas St., so don't even ask!
However, it might be more fitting if you added a side order of birthday cake to go with your "Barker" dog or your Chili Dog or your extra cheesy "Bow Wow" -- a double dog.
You see, the venerable Milwaukee Wiener House is celebrating a milestone that few restaurants have achieved. It has been a fixture in downtown Sioux City for an entire century.
The always Greek-owned eatery first opened its doors in 1918.
That was the same year when World World I ended, an influenza pandemic killed 50 million people around the globe and a funny little man named Buster Keaton made his cinematic debut in "The Bell Boy."
Opened at 408 Fourth St., by Bill Diones, the restaurant was purchased by fellow Greek Gus Avlichos during the height of the Great Depression in the 1930s.
Avlichos then sold the chili dog emporium to Gus Demetroulis and Tom Eliades in 1960.
It is Tom Eilades' sons Mike and John Eliades who have been manning the hot dog grill as Milwaukee's owner for more than a decade.
So, what's changed over the past century? Well, Milwaukee's neighbors are certainly different. The hog dog joint is just east of Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Surprisingly, the simple menu remains remarkably similar to the one first created by Bill Diones more than 100 years ago.
Can you still get a takeout pint of Milwaukee Wiener House's famous chili? Yup. Can you still get a no-frills cheese sandwich? Yeah, if you're in the mood for one. OK, here's the tough one. Can you actually get a slice of birthday cake from the Eliades Brothers.
Sadly, pie a la mode's on the menu. Alas, cake is not. Perhaps, it might be when Milwaukee Wiener House celebrates its bicentennial in 2118.
UPSCALE EATS IN A REFURBISHED 100-YEAR-OLD BUILDING
While Table 32 has only been in business for slightly more than a year, the upscale eatery located at 100 Virginia St. is actually housed inside a completely refurbished, 100-year-old building.
A part of Virginia Square -- Ho-Chunk Inc.'s $30 million effort to transform aging industrial buildings into thriving downtown residential and commercial properties -- Table 32 has been serving trendy, urban entrees at a building which once housed a creamery.
What do we recommend? Well, you can't go wrong with Table 32's lamb chop, roasted asparagus, goat cheese mashed potatoes and decadent port wine demi sauce.
DINER-MITE!
Well, the calendar might insist it's 2018. But walk into Archie's Diner, 723 West Seventh St., and you'll be convinced the year is 1958. Or 1938, for that matter.
Originally known as Dick's Diner (after original owner Dick Myers), the quaint, stainless steel eatery was purchased by Sioux City musician Archie Arvin in 1985.
Since Arvin's death in 2002, his widow Laurie has been slinging hash in his stead most weekends from around 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. most weekends.
Personally, we always order the Western Omelet, which is stuffed with onions, peppers, ham and gloppy cheese. Add Archie's Diner's bottomless cup o' joe and we're ready to take on the day!
BIG FLAVORS ARE 'KEY' TO A FOURTH ST. RESTAURANT MENU
Even though he can pass for someone in his 20s, Clay Lillie has spent more than 18 years elevating Sioux City's culinary landscape.
Beginning as a teenager who was flinging pizzas at El Fredo's, Lillie steadily moved up the food chain as a sous chef for the former Bev's on the River, head chef at Clyde's and currently, executive chef at 1008 Key Club, 1008 Fourth St.
Despite being in the heart of Historic Fourth Street's bar scene, Lillie's food is far from typical "pub grub" fare.
Don't believe us? Check out the Key Club's Blackened Salmon Braised Kale (which is served with a house-made citrus burre blanc sauce) and Grilled Chicken and Peach Sandwich (which comes with a slather of goat cheese spread and homemade ketchup).
UNOFFICIAL DISH OF LAOS BECOMES SIOUX CITY FAVORITE
For the past dozen or so years, Phouthone Ngadouangrath has worked in five states which searching for the American Dream.
The Laos native's journey has brought him to Sioux City as co-owner (with his wife Viengkhone Seummalavanh) to the popular Diamond Thai Cuisine, 515 W. Seventh St.
While Ngadouangrath makes plenty of seminal Southeast Asian faves like Kang Choo-Shee, Pad Thai and Glass Noodle Salad, he has an abiding affection for Larb, a salad made with ground meat, lettuce, onions and herb, while being served with sticky rice.
"It is the unofficial national dish of my home country," he said. "I love it."
Guess what? So do we. Bring on the larb!
WHAT THE HECK IS A TOTCHO!?!
That was a question we were asking ourselves after checking out the apps menu at Bar Louie, 701 Gordon Drive, a restaurant which opened in November 2018.
Pointing to a photo of the national chain's Buffalo Chicken Totchos, general manager Tonya Nelson said it was simply a tasty co-mingling of nachos and tater tots served along side chicken wings, ranch, queso and a sea of Buffalo sauce.
Totchos is just one of the imaginative foods you'll find at the gastropub located inside Holiday Inn.
What other notable noshable can you find at Bar Louie? Check out their Spiked Bulleit Bourbon burger ... if you're old enough!
"Sorry, you must 21 years old to order this burger," Nelson said of the sandwich that contains cheddar cheese, cream cheese, bacon, onion strings plus a patty marinated in the hard stuff. "We do not cook all of the bourbon out of the burger."
Speaking of things with plenty of buzz, try Bar Louie's Spicy Pineapple Margarita, which is made with Alotos Reposado Tequila, Anchosm Reyes Liqueur, lime, agave nectar and cut pieces of pineapple.
"This is a cocktails that catches your attention," Nelson suggested. "It will turn a few heads."
Well, who wouldn't want to be seen making the scene in Sioux City?