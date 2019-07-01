SIOUX CITY -- Come for the baseball game and stick around for the free donuts, $1 hot dogs and, heck, even some cool Hard Rock Hotel & Casino swag.
If this is the sort of stuff that appeals to you, welcome to Julie Targy's world.
A Bellevue, Nebraska, native, she is currently in her fourth year with the Sioux City Explorers baseball team.
"I began as an intern before being promoted to become the team's promotion and community manager," Targy, a Briar Cliff University graduate, explained.
That means it is her job to make sure fans are having a fun experience, regardless of who wins the game.
HAVING A GOOD TIME, WIN OR LOSE
For instance, Targy must make sure donuts will plentiful for a National Donut Day (June 7) promotion, that weenies will be barking on National Hot Dog Day (July 17) and guarantee Christmas comes a bit early to the ballpark.
Specifically, the first 500 Explorers fans who make it into Lewis and Clark Park will receive an X's Replica Jersey giveaway on July 27, courtesy of Sioux City's Hard Rock.
If this seems like a unique way to promote baseball, it's part of the Explorers' two-pronged marketing approach.
"You see, we market the team to our die-hard baseball fans," Targy said. "But we also market it to people who aren't necessarily into the game."
To non-sports fans, the Explorers games are a family-friendly alternative to other forms of entertainment.
"For these people, the X's aren't competing with other sporting events," Targy said. "We're competing against a family going to a nice restaurant or going to a movie."
"These people don't care if the X's are on a 10-game winning streak or a 10-game losing streak. They are simply looking for a nice evening of entertainment."
BECOMING THE FACE OF THE EXPLORERS
Even though she's not a ball player, Targy is becoming the face of the Sioux City Explorers.
At games, she's often announcing promotions and leading fans in songs and cheers.
"I'm not a very good singer but I still get to perform," Targy said. "I love that aspect. I like the acting and speaking in front of people. So, instead if being a singer, I'm the promotions girl on the field who gets to use the microphone."
When Targy is out shopping, fans will recognize her and immediately start talking.
"If it is the off-season, they will tell me they've missed seeing me," she said. "They are really sweet, kind people."
That's because they think as Targy as a friend. Plus the Sioux City Explorers isn't just any baseball team. It's their hometown team.
Offbeat promotions aside, this what keep audiences coming back for more.
"There is something about baseball that is timeless," she said. "Everybody wants to cheer on the hometown team no matter what."