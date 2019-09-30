All of the comfort foods that you crave, just with an extra kick.
This is how veteran chef Nick Goodwin described the cuisine at the recently-opened Marto Brewing Co., a brewery, taproom and restaurant located at the Promenade complex at 930 Fourth St.
"We want to give guests the kind of gastropub food you'd find in much larger cities," said Goodwin, who was most recently chef de cuisine at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Plus he also wanted to make sure all of the food paired well with the craft beer brewed on the premises by Erik Martin, the owner and namesake of the establishment.
"Over the past four or five years, Marto has garnered a customer base for our beers," Martin said. "Establishing a taproom and a restaurant are just ways of expanding the business."
Which is fine by Goodwin, who said craft beer and "craft food" go hand in hand.
"We'll be incorporating beer into many of our recipes," he explained. "It gives food an extra zing."
Especially zing-worthy are the restaurant's line-up of pizzas.
Marto's Meats pizza is made with capicola, soppressata and a house-made sausage while its fungus pie is made with a fresh blend of mushrooms, arugula and mozzarella.
"All of the pizzas are Neapolitan, which means they have a thin crust and bake quickly in an oven with simple ingredients," Goodwin said. "That means we get your pizza to yo very quickly."
In fact, most of Marto's food comes piping hot from a large, specialized oven located towards the front of the eatery.
That includes the Sausage Rigatoni Wood-Fired Pasta, which contains fresh mozzarella, red sauce, Andouille sausage, Calabrese peppers and Pecorino Romano, as well as the incredibly tender Bone-in Shirt Ribs, which is braised in an Asian Sesame sauce and is served with fresh greens.
Even, Marto's oversize Bavarian Pretzel -- a favorite of Taproom manager Jzar Templin -- comes directly from the restaurant's oven.
"When guests see one of our pretzels leave the kitchen, their jaws drop," Templin said. "First of all, the pretzels are huge. More importantly, when served with a Pilsner cheese sauce, a spicy IPA mustard and house-made bacon jam, they're delicious."
Still, Goodwin said Marto's best innovation come from a decor that embraces an urban aesthetic with homier elements as well as an open concept that begins with the kitchen and extends to its brewery and taproom.
"I think people will be intrigued by the decors," he said. "What will bring them back is the quality of the food and the quality of the beer."