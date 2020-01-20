Mini golf course near Floyd Monument remembered as 'a masterpiece'

The course's unusually high-quality, concrete, sand and limestone construction was the work of Tracey's own design. Music was piped over the course, and even people who didn't like mini-golf reportedly enjoyed the course's flower garden, snacks and soft drinks. Horses kept by the Tracey family grazed close enough to the course that patrons could sometimes pet them, to the delight of children.

"There was atmosphere to that place that was just so delightful," Sturgeon said.

Weekends were very busy. Andree Tracey wrote that customers sometimes had to make reservations, and the highway was often backed up with lines of cars trying to get in. Players' mini-golf scores appeared in the Journal sports section during the yearly tournaments Tracey held.

Though it's been decades since he last played the course, Sturgeon remembers the contours of the individual holes. The fourth hole had a replica of the Floyd Monument, while hole 10 had a musical windmill.

"You had to hit the ball to the right, through a fairly narrow chute, to get over the hump to the other side," Sturgeon said of the Floyd Monument hole.

After Leo Tracey's parents died, decades after he opened the course, he and wife Marcia moved into his parents' former farmhouse, which was adjacent to the course.