NAIA championship basketball madness coming again in March

SIOUX CITY -- Players, coaches and fans of 32 teams will once again descend on Sioux City for some action-packed college hoops when the 29th annual NAIA Women's Basketball Division II National Championship Tournament kicks off March 11 at the Tyson Events Center.
Earlier this year, the NAIA named Sioux City the best NAIA championship host for the way the city, Spectra and the Tyson hosted the tournament.
The best NAIA host is awarded to the championship host who displays excellence in all aspects of conducting a national championship and produces an excellent student-athlete experience. In the three-season history of the best championship host award, Sioux City has received it twice.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Sioux City will continue to host the tournament when both divisions merge after the conclusion of the 2020 season, so the upcoming tournament will be the end of what NAIA Championship co-tournament director Corey Westra calls a "historical run" of 32 teams.
Basketball NAIA Northwestern vs. Ozarks
If you go
What: 29th Annual NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship
When: March 11-17
Where: Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive
More: Visit naia.org for more information and purchase tickets .
Dolly Butz
Health & Lifestyles Reporter
