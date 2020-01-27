NAIA championship basketball madness coming again in March

"The arena is going to look a lot different this year for the fans and the players with the ribbon board," Westra said. "That's going to be a huge addition."

Westra encourages tournament-goers to immerse themselves in the community's culture, whether that's visiting a local business, such as Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe, or taking in one of the city's attractions, like the Sioux City Public Museum, Art Center or Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

"I think Sioux City's a great location because of the way we embrace the tournament," he said. "When that tournament is in town, it's the biggest deal in this community. The local involvement of everybody, whether you're a volunteer, business owner or just a general fan, people are really in to basketball."