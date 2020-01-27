You are the owner of this article.
NAIA championship basketball madness coming again in March
SIOUX CITY -- Players, coaches and fans of 32 teams will once again descend on Sioux City for some action-packed college hoops when the 29th annual NAIA Women's Basketball Division II National Championship Tournament kicks off March 11 at the Tyson Events Center.

Earlier this year, the NAIA named Sioux City the best NAIA championship host for the way the city, Spectra and the Tyson hosted the tournament.

The best NAIA host is awarded to the championship host who displays excellence in all aspects of conducting a national championship and produces an excellent student-athlete experience. In the three-season history of the best championship host award, Sioux City has received it twice.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Sioux City will continue to host the tournament when both divisions merge after the conclusion of the 2020 season, so the upcoming tournament will be the end of what NAIA Championship co-tournament director Corey Westra calls a "historical run" of 32 teams. 

FAN SHOT Basketball NAIA Northwestern vs. Indiana Wesleyan

Northwestern fans celebrate during the second-round NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship action against Indiana Wesleyan at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City on Friday, March 8.
"This year is the last year of the Division II tournament. That's probably the biggest thing about this year in Sioux City," he said. "Next year, we go to a single division format in the NAIA. We go to 16 teams."
 
One big change attendees will be sure to notice is the new video board and ribbon panels that the Tyson unveiled in September.
 
The nearly $1 million in updates have been in the works for several years, but ultimately came to fruition in the past year with support from the city and the Events Facilities and Tourism Advisory Board. The Tyson's previous scoreboard was about 15 years old; and the facility lacked ribbon panels.
The video board, which measures 26 feet tall by 44 feet wide, offers more flexibility than the previous one. The ribbon panels, which are 200 feet long and 3 feet tall, stretch around the east and west sides of the arena's mezzanine. Another panel on the south end is 25 feet wide by 3 feet tall.
 
The updates will allow Tyson Events Center employees to do live scoring from the booth and show instant replays and entertainment during breaks in the tournament action.

"The arena is going to look a lot different this year for the fans and the players with the ribbon board," Westra said. "That's going to be a huge addition."
 
Westra encourages tournament-goers to immerse themselves in the community's culture, whether that's visiting a local business, such as Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe, or taking in one of the city's attractions, like the Sioux City Public Museum, Art Center or Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.
 
"I think Sioux City's a great location because of the way we embrace the tournament," he said. "When that tournament is in town, it's the biggest deal in this community. The local involvement of everybody, whether you're a volunteer, business owner or just a general fan, people are really in to basketball."

If you go

What: 29th Annual NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship

When: March 11-17

Where: Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive

More: Visit naia.org for more information and purchase tickets .

