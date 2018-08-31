SIOUX CITY -- When Parker Ford craves sushi, he craves Crave, the sushi restaurant with a view of the Veterans Bridge in Sioux City.
When it's time to hangout after games with his Sioux City Musketeers teammates, Ford finds himself at Chipotle Mexican Grill.
For pregame meals? Olive Garden or Panera Bread resonate for this 18-year-old resident of Wakefield, Rhode Island.
And for the games themselves? Well, nothing beats the Tyson Events Center, a raucous arena with top-shelf amenities in the locker-room, training room, weight-room and lounge.
Some players have called Sioux City's home-ice arena among the best in the U.S.H.L. You'd get no argument from the center sporting No. 22 on his green and white jersey.
"Growing up and playing hockey I'd never played in front of that big a crowd," says Ford, recalling some of his time with the Musketeers one season ago. "When you play in front of 2,500 fans, it is really cool. I love playing there, in that cool atmosphere. I'm looking forward to another season."
That next season is just about upon us. Ford, the son of John Ford and Rebecca Ford, counts down the days until the first puck drops. He's hoping to draw upon his rookie season in Sioux City while leading the team to higher highs.
"Ultimately, the goal is to win the Clark Cup," says Ford. "We'll do everything we can to make it there. We'll go as far as we can and work as hard as we can."
Parker Ford's determination showed during a 2017-18 season that, literally, suffered a bad break before the campaign got going. Hit from behind and knocked into the boards during the team's final preseason contest, Ford sustained a broken left hand that forced him to the sidelines for seven weeks.
"I got surgery in Sioux City and they put a plate and a couple of screws in my hand," he says.
Ford worked to learn as much as he could about the team's schemes as he watched in street clothes. When he earned the doctor's clearance to hit the ice again, he had to play catch-up.
"Getting back into game shape took a couple of games," Ford says. "And when I did get back to playing, it seemed everyone else had been off and running with the season. It took me a bit to find my groove."
Once he did, Ford became a factor. His conditioning rounded into form, as did his timing, allowing the future Providence College Friar to add to the team's scoring push. Around the New Years' holiday, Ford and the Muskies jelled and won six in a row.
"Toward the end of the year, things seemed to open up for me," he remembers. "I had two goals in one game at Sioux Falls and goals in other games. The season ended on a good note for me as I played my best hockey toward the end of the season."
All told, Ford says his experience in Sioux City for Year No. 1 was a winner. He went from attending a small school in South Kent High School at South Kent, Connecticut, to weaving his ways through the halls at East High in Sioux City.
"Mrs. (Jamie) Zyzda taught accounting," he remembers, offering the name of a teacher who made a difference in this newcomer's academic approach. "I took Accounting II from her and I'm going into the business world at some point. It was a cool class."
It didn't hurt that Zyzda connected with the Musketeers, following their progress and seeing many games in person, just as thousands do across Sioux City each season.
"The community is really involved with the Musketeers and the teachers and whole staff at East helped us with school," he says.
Host parents Joe and Amber Ebner of Sergeant Bluff were rated as A-plus hosts by this skater, as did the restaurants and sites previously mentioned.
"The Tyson is second-to-none," Ford says. "All of our facilities are wonderful, really."
Ford also found a winner in his head coach, Luke Strand, and the rest of the coaching staff.
"Personally, I love the coaching staff. All the effort they put into everything, you can just tell why they're so successful," Ford says. "Coach Strand is a great coach, with his background both at Wisconsin and then in the Calgary Flames organization. Coach says it how it is; if you're not doing what you're supposed to, he'll let you know. If he chirps, it's because he wants to make you better."
There's a reason so many Musketeers have skated, shot, passed and defended their way from Sioux City to Division I college hockey and, in many cases, into the National Hockey League.
After his second year in Sioux City, Ford will lace up the skates in Providence and compete for a home-state program he cheered to a national title three years ago. His older sister, Olivia Ford, competes in gymnastics at Providence.
"Providence was definitely my No. 1 team growing up," he says. "I'll take an on-line class through Providence this season, my second in Sioux City."
That is, when he isn't sharpening his skills in the center of the ice, or celebrating winning efforts with his teammates at Sioux City hangouts like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Crave, Olive Garden and Panera Bread.
"Once I get to Sioux City, we'll work as a team and grow closer together," he says. "We'll take it one game at a time, working as hard as we can to go as far as we can."